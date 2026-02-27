Wealthy foreigners who wish to become citizens of another country are often interested in citizenship by investment. By investing, foreigners can obtain citizenship or the privileges of temporary or permanent residents through Citizenship by Investment programs (CIB) offered by a large number of nations.

Such an investment can either be in a business project or, most likely, in a real estate property. These investment migration programs are also known as golden visas, and for the super-rich, these are turning out to be a simpler and faster way to get citizenship in the country of their choice.

Golden visa programs are widely available as cost-effective residence and citizenship by investment schemes and many of the cheapest citizenship by investment programs offer enticing benefits and returns for a surprisingly low investment amount.

Families can obtain an alternate citizenship through citizenship by investment schemes, which grant them the freedom to travel to different countries and relocate there.

There are laws in existence for residency and citizenship programs in more than 100 nations, including important locations in Europe and the Caribbean.

In most countries, there is no requirement of physical presence in the country, but the real estate investment has to be held for 3-5-7-year period. While Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean offer the cheapest citizenships to purchase, North Macedonia and Turkey are the most affordable citizenship possibilities in Europe if a speedier pace appeals to you.

Antigua and Bermuda

In the Eastern Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda is a sovereign Commonwealth nation. The lush tropical islands of Antigua and Barbuda are a welcoming paradise and are regarded as one of the most beautiful destinations in the world. They have about 365 beaches with clear blue waters. Antigua and Barbuda is a member of the United Nations, the British Commonwealth, Caricom and the Organisation of American States (OAS), among many other international organisations.

The Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) requires a person to make a significant economic contribution to the Country.

One of the following three investment options:

A contribution to the National Development Fund (NDF) of a minimum non-refundable amount of US$ 200,000.

An investment of at least US$ 400,000 into one of the approved real estate projects and to be held for a minimum period of 5 years.

An investment of a minimum of US$ 1,500,000 directly into an eligible business as a sole investor or a joint investment involving at least 2 persons in an eligible business totalling at least US$ 5,000,000 and each of those persons individually invests at least US$ 400,000.

Dominica

The Citizenship by Investment Programme allows reputable investors and their eligible family members to legally obtain citizenship in return for a significant investment in Dominica, as determined under the Commonwealth of Dominica Citizenship by Investment Regulations.

Presently, there are two qualifying investments: a direct contribution to the Government (commonly known as the contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund route), starting at USD 100,000 for a single applicant, or the purchase of pre-approved real estate at a minimum value of USD 200,000.

St. Lucia

Citizenship by Investment Saint Lucia Regulations allow an eligible person to acquire citizenship of Saint Lucia pursuant to a successful application and upon the payment of a qualifying investment. Currently, the Programme offers investment via the following:

National Economic Fund – Applicant Alone: US$ 100,000; Applicant with spouse: US$ 140,000

Approved Real Estate Projects – One-time minimum Investment payable upon the grant of citizenship: US $200,000

Approved Enterprise Projects – Applicant Alone: US$ 3,500,000 (minimum investment)

Non-Interest-Bearing Government Bonds – National Action Bond – Applicant applying with any number of dependents: US$ 300,000

St. Kitts and Nevis

The minimum investment requirement for the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program is a donation of USD 250,000 or $325,000 in approved real estate and the processing time is four months.

According to International Living, these are some other countries offering CBI programs:

Grenada: $235,000 donation or $270,000 (share) or $350,000 (full title) approved real estate

Vanuatu: $130,000 donation

Türkiye: $400,000 approved real estate or $500,000 bank deposit or investment

Egypt: $100,000 donation or $500,000 bank deposit (no interest)

Jordan: $1.4 million investment

North Macedonia: €200,000 approved investment fund or €400,000 direct investment

Cambodia: $245,000 donation or $305,000 investment in approved projects