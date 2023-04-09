Golden Passport routes currently offering investors the best bang for their buck

Research by Astons, the international experts on real estate, residency and citizenship through investment, has revealed which Golden Passport routes currently offer investors the best bang for their buck when it comes to the cost of investment versus the number of countries they are able to obtain visa entry for as a result.

Astons analysed the 13 Golden Passport programmes that currently provide alternative citizenship via investment, the cost of obtaining this citizenship, as well as the additional visa-free travel they provide to other nations around the world.

The analysis shows that currently, the Austrian Golden Passport offers the greatest degree of alternative global access, with investors able to travel to 174 countries in addition to Austria. The Austrian Golden Passport offers visa-free access to 120 global nations, provides visa on arrival to 46 other countries and electronic travel authorisation to a further 8 foreign countries.

However, with a minimum investment of $3,253m USD, the cost of this global access is the highest of all Golden Passport programs at $18,694 per each of the 174 countries.

So which Golden Passports offer the most cost-effective path for investors when it comes to the additional global access they provide?

The research by Astons shows that it’s the traditionally popular Caribbean programs that sit top of the table.

Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia and Dominica all offer citizenship for a minimum investment of $100,000 USB. Not only are they the most affordable options overall, they also offer some of the largest levels of visa-free access to additional nations.

A Golden Passport for Antigua and Barbuda will allow investors access to 141 additional countries and at $709 USD per additional nation, it provides the best value of all Golden Passport programs.

Saint Lucia offers access to an additional 136 countries equating to a cost of $735 per nation, with a Dominican Golden Passport granting access to 133 further countries equating to a cost of $752 per an additional country.

Saint Kitts and Nevis offers the greatest degree of additional global access of all Caribbean Golden Passports, with visa-free access to 143 additional nations. However, with a slightly higher minimum investment of $125,000 USD this equates to a higher cost of $874 USD per additional country.

Immigration Expert for Astons USA, Alena Lesina, says, “We’ve seen many high-net worth individuals look to Europe in recent times as their preferred path of obtaining additional citizenship via investment. This has driven demand for Golden Passport schemes in nations such as Turkey and Malta, but when it comes to a broader view of obtaining visa-free, global access, there are some far more cost effective options available to investors.

The Caribbean nation’s have always been traditionally popular, particularly for wealthy Americans, not only due to the lifestyle offering they provide, but due to the fact that their minimum investment thresholds are the lowest of all programs.

However, these nations also offer some of the highest levels of access to other global nations for investors and in terms of the cost per country, they offer by far the best bang for buck to those looking to maximise their prospects.

Visa-free value for money isn’t the only appeal that these programs bring, as without them, many investors would find it difficult to travel to many of the additional countries they provide access to. This increased level of global mobility is extremely appealing and so the ability to secure it is the real draw that these Golden Passport nations offer.”