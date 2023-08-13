By Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra

The surge in the number of students opting to study abroad has led to a significant boost in the demand for student travel insurance in India. As more young individuals seek higher education opportunities in foreign countries, the need to ensure their well-being, security, and academic pursuits has become paramount. Student travel insurance plans are highly beneficial, tailored as a safety cushion for students who are embarking on educational journeys far from home.

In the current education market, more than 75 countries across the globe present enormous opportunities for students to experience international education. According to the data provided in the Lok Sabha by Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, the proportion of Indian students studying abroad rose by 68.79% in 2022.

Student travel insurance has turned into a necessity as it covers a broad range of potential problems, including loss of baggage and loss of laptop/ mobile/ camera, etc., that can disrupt one’s studies. Student travel insurance is tailored as per students’ needs and provides coverage for study interruptions. Our student travel assurance plan at NBHI can provide coverage for a time period between three months to three years, as per students’ needs. Given the benefits a student travel insurance plan offers; it is highly recommended that every outgoing international student must purchase an adequate amount of coverage according to the duration of their stay.

A good student travel insurance cover is made with careful prudence, keeping in consideration all possible scenarios an international student can face, thereby ensuring students are adequately covered and can pursue their education hassle-free.

Benefits of buying a student travel insurance

Emergency in-patient medical treatment

Student travel insurance covers the cost of medical treatment, including hospitalization, doctor visits, medication, and emergency medical evacuations in case of unexpected illnesses or injuries during the trip.

Emergency outpatient treatment: The plan gives protection for out-patient treatment due to an accident or illness

Loss of Baggage

In case of lost, stolen, or damaged baggage, travel insurance offers compensation for the value of the belongings that were lost or affected during the journey.

Emergency Assistance

Travel insurance offers 24/7 emergency assistance services, including access to a helpline for medical advice, coordination of medical services, legal assistance, and travel information. Travel insurance may also cover the expense of deaths and repatriation of the deceased.

Dental treatment

Our Travel Assure plan covers medical expenses for dental treatment. Most international student dental insurance policies, identify a “network” of dentists who are willing to accept your dental coverage. This not only aids students to save money but may also cover preventive care.

Complete pre-existing disease cover

A unique feature of our student travel assurance is that students can avail 100% coverage for pre-existing diseases and that can be a much-needed financial cushion.

Loss of Gadgets and Passport/Driving License

Coverage for the loss of any gadget due to theft or robbery is provided to students. Additionally, students going abroad also become eligible for coverage of the cost of getting a new passport and driving license.

(Author is Director Underwriting, Products & Claims, Niva Bupa)