Foreign Real Estate: Benefits, challenges, and best opportunities in buying luxury properties abroad

By Mayank Ruia

The luxury real estate market, with its unparalleled comfort and exclusivity, has attracted investments from across the world. From the dazzling skylines of New York and London to the tropical paradise of the Maldives, these properties are highly sought after for their luxurious amenities and prime locations. However, investing in foreign markets requires careful consideration and thorough research to ensure a profitable return on investment. Therefore, it is crucial for investors to keep these key factors in mind before investing in this highly competitive and dynamic market.

Investing in luxury real estate can provide various advantages, such as a substantial return on investment and the opportunity to experience the lifestyle associated with affluent living. Owning high-end real estate is often considered a symbol of prestige and can offer access to exclusive communities and networks.

Investing in foreign luxury real estate can be a lucrative opportunity for investors, but it also comes with several challenges. One of the biggest challenges is the need for extensive market knowledge and potential language barriers when communicating with local real estate professionals. There may be legal and regulatory issues to navigate, as well as the risk of currency fluctuations that can affect the value of an investment.

Investors must also consider the tax implications of investing in a foreign market and how to manage the property from afar. Therefore, before investing in foreign real estate, it is essential to perform extensive research on the country’s political and economic stability, local laws, regulations, and taxation policies.

The Indian luxury real estate market for instance provides investors with desirable benefits and opportunities to support foreign investment. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India’s luxury real estate market has witnessed a surge in demand from buyers, both domestic and foreign. The market offers a diverse range of amenities and residences, from modern high-rise buildings to historic palaces and mansions. Bengaluru, India’s tech hub, is home to some of the most lavish and exclusive developments, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as private spas, vitality pools, gyms, amphitheatres, landscaped gardens, and high-end security features.

Investing in the Indian luxury real estate market is much more accessible than investing in foreign markets. One of the key advantages is the lower pricing, while still offering the same kind of high-quality design, finishes, amenities and features. This makes it an attractive opportunity for investors looking to enter the market or expand their existing real estate holdings.

In fact, Bengaluru, has emerged as a leading destination for luxury real estate investments, alongside Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad also witnessing a surge in demand for high-end properties. The Indian government has also implemented policy initiatives such as liberalising foreign direct investment and introducing Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to attract foreign investments in the real estate sector.

In conclusion, foreign luxury real estate investment can be rewarding for those willing to put in the time and effort to understand the market and mitigate the risks involved. Although more established foreign markets can be attractive, the Indian luxury real estate market presents similar advantages with lower entry barriers. It is crucial for investors to identify their investment goals and partner with a competent real estate advisor to navigate the complexities of the market and optimize their returns. By doing so, investors can set themselves up for success and achieve their desired investment outcomes.

(Author is Founder and CEO, MAIA Estates)