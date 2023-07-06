The global student organisation ISIC partnered with Avanse Financial Services, India’s new age, technologically advanced, education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), to provide International Student Identity Card (ISIC) students travelling abroad. This collaboration is designed to make their study abroad journey seamless by providing hyper-personalised education financing solutions with preferential and discounted access to products, services, and experiences relevant to all aspects of student life.

The number of Indian students pursuing overseas education is increasing exponentially and is expected to reach nearly 1.8 million by the end of 2024. Tuition fees, travel, and accommodation costs play a major role during their course duration. Therefore, hyper-personalised financing solutions to fund their education have become crucial to enable them to fulfil their academic aspirations independently.

ISIC, since 1953, has been making student life while studying abroad easy by providing discounts on the necessities of a student. With ISIC, students get more than 1.5 lakh benefits, offers and discounts on food, travel, accommodation, sporting events, entertainment, electronics, study materials, software, and more. They can save up to 30% of their expenses abroad, making their stay seamless, without any burden on them or their parents.

Some of the top ISIC benefits

10% off on flight tickets of some of the leading airlines along with a 10 KG additional baggage allowance

Attractive discounts on flight bookings via some of the well-known aggregator websites

10% off on bus tickets across Europe when booked via one of the established online ticket-booking apps

15% off on hotel reservations and an additional 4% cashback available on bookings done via some of the leading online travel agencies, and more

Over 100 million students have enjoyed these benefits through their ISIC cards in the past 75+ years.

“Students travelling abroad for higher education as well as their parents, both strive for the best possible education and experience. Our cooperation with Avanse Financial Services is a perfect blend of two student-centric organisations. The seamless and affordable education loans provided by Avanse, coupled with 1.5 lakh benefits, discounts and offers, will provide the best experience to the students who dream to study abroad.

We have been operating as an organisation for over 70+ years, and the high-value global network of benefits we bring into the hands of the students helps them save up to 30% of their expenses abroad. With the Avanse – ISIC co-branded cards, students can save on air tickets, hotel & hostel accommodation, food, entertainment, culture, museums, and almost all aspects of a student’s life. ISIC is, undoubtedly, a must-have accessory for every student travelling abroad for higher education,” said Country Head – India, Varun Sharma, ISIC.

Rajesh Kachave, Chief Business Officer – Student Lending & Insurance Business, Avanse Financial Services, said, “Being a student-centric organisation, we believe in providing a holistic experience to educational aspirants so they can embark on a successful academic journey with us. We understand that travelling abroad to pursue education might be overwhelming. Hence, we always endeavour to provide holistic support so that they can focus on achieving their goals without worrying about other aspects of living in a foreign country. We believe such partnerships will create compelling and sustaining value for our customers and enable them to enjoy a hassle-free journey.”

Avanse Financial Services has fulfilled the educational dreams of almost 3.5 lakh academic aspirants across 3,000+ institutes with 30,000+ courses in 50+ countries. The firm has also provided growth and working capital to nearly 1.2K educational institutes catering to over 5-6 lakh students.

