First ever ETS unit in the Kashmir Valley with TOEFL and GRE test centre announced

ETS, the world’s largest nonprofit educational assessment, research and measurement organization and the owner of assessments such as TOEFL and GRE, announced the opening of its first-ever test centre in the Kashmir Valley. The test centre will come up at Hashtag Educational Services, nestled in a prime location, Regal Chowk, Srinagar, offering easy accessibility to the test takers.

This historic development promises to be a game-changer for study-abroad aspirants in the region. This is the first time a global assessment organization has set up a dedicated testing facility in the region, thereby addressing a significant need of local students, aspiring to pursue international higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia, said “We are delighted to work with Hashtag Educational Services in setting up a world-class testing centre in Kashmir, also our first in the Valley, thereby enabling significant ease of access to study abroad aspirants.” He added, “Our breadth of initiatives across education, including global assessments, English language competency assessments from K-12 to College, skill development and assessment services, is a testimony to our commitment to invest in India and accelerate its journey to becoming a global knowledge powerhouse.”

Previously, students from the Valley had to travel to the neighbouring state of Punjab to take TOEFL and GRE assessments. The new testing centre not only eliminates the need for time-consuming travel but also signifies ETS’s commitment to empowering students and the local study-abroad ecosystem in Kashmir.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and adheres to stringent test security protocols to ensure a seamless testing experience to both TOEFL and GRE test takers. Following this development, ETS India plans to further invest in partnering with agents and educational institutions in the Kashmir region, to support local students in their study abroad journeys.

