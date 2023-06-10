By Matthew Mclellan

Studying abroad is an exciting opportunity for international students but the challenges of finding suitable accommodation once they reach their favourite destination can be difficult and impacts their experience. The opening up of borders, as the aftereffects of Covid wanes, has led to immigration of students in unprecedented numbers fuelling the demand for rental housing while the growth in rental supply has been deficient.

As borders opened after the pandemic international students, who were studying online in their country, quickly moved to their study destination. To avoid the accommodation crisis and ensure a smooth transition, it is crucial for students to engage in comprehensive end-to-end planning. By dividing the process into two parts—pre-admission planning and planning after reaching the study destination—students can proactively address housing concerns and secure a comfortable living arrangement.

Pre-Admission Planning

Research the Study Destination: Do extensive research on the potential study destination before embarking on your study abroad journey. Recognise the local housing market, rental rates, and range of lodging choices. Familiarizing yourself with the different neighbourhoods and their proximity to your university or college will help students make informed decisions when searching for housing.

Contact the University’s Housing Office: Reaching out to the housing office or international student services department of your chosen institution will streamline students’ information on on-campus housing options, application processes, and deadlines. Many universities offer dedicated housing for international students, which can alleviate some of the stress associated with finding accommodation independently.

Explore Off-Campus Options: While living on campus can seem handy, looking into off-campus housing options might provide additional possibilities and perhaps even more cost-effective solutions. Look for social media groups, websites, and rental postings that are geared towards students looking for off-campus accommodation. To ensure your safety throughout the renting process, learn about the laws governing rentals and your rights as a tenant in the study location.

Budget Wisely: A realistic budget for your housing expenses, taking into account the cost of living in your study destination while considering additional expenses such as utilities, internet, transportation, and security deposits will help students narrow down their options and make informed decisions.

Connect with Current Students: Productive utilisation of social media platforms, forums, or online communities to connect with current international students in your prospective study destination can be invaluable during housing search. Seek the advice and insights regarding housing options, areas to live in, and any tips they may have based on their own experiences.

Planning After Reaching the Study Destination

Temporary Accommodation: If you are unable to secure long-term housing before your arrival, consider temporary accommodation options such as hostels, micro suites or Airbnb rentals. These short-term solutions provide a comfortable place to stay while you continue your housing search on the ground.

Attend Orientation Sessions: Take advantage of orientation sessions organised by your university or college. These sessions often include information about housing resources, support services, and guidance on navigating the local housing market. Attend workshops or presentations related to housing to gain valuable insights and tips.

Local Organisations and Student Associations: Exploring local organisations or student associations dedicated to supporting international students may offer resources, advice, or even temporary housing options during a student’s initial period. Engaging with these organizations can provide a network of support and help you navigate the housing market more effectively.

Act Quickly: Before arriving on capuse, start actively searching for housing. Respond promptly to rental advertisements, attend house viewings once you land in the destination country, and submit applications as soon as possible. The housing market can be competitive, so being proactive will increase chances of securing suitable accommodation.

Shared Housing: Sharing accommodation with roommates can help reduce costs and broaden social circle as well. Explore options for shared housing, either with other international students or local residents. Engaging in roommate searches through online platforms or university notice boards can help you find compatible housemates.

Utilise Local Resources: Visiting or consulting with local real estate agencies or housing offices that specialise in student accommodation can access a wider range of housing options. They may have exclusive listings or partnerships with landlords who cater to international students.

As a student in a new country, the focus should rather be on your studies than to worry about how much allowance you are left with. End-to-end planning can help to alleviate the housing shortage for international students. Proper planning is instrumental in achieving desired results and overcoming obstacles along the way. End-to-end planning, specifically in the context of the housing crisis for international students, serves as a powerful tool to navigate through the challenges of securing suitable accommodation.

