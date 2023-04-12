Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes to be released today

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the meeting held in March gets released this week. On April 12, the minutes of the Fed’s previous meeting that took place on March 21-22 will be made public.

The FOMC March meeting minutes on Wednesday may reveal clues on the Fed’s next move. Around the time of the FOMC meeting held in March, when the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points, there was a full-fledged banking crisis, with Silicon Valley Bank at the epicentre of the banking collapse. Further, the Fed Chief had testified before Congress in early March.

The FOMC raised rates at its meeting in March by 25 basis points, as anticipated by the market. Although it added that “some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” it omitted the reference to the Committee assuming that “ongoing increases in the target rate will be appropriate” from its updated economic predictions. The terminal rate view remained unchanged at 5.1%.

Later, Fed Chief Powell stressed that the Fed bases its policy decisions on the incoming data at each meeting and on the actual and anticipated implications of the tightening of credit. Powell stated that the Fed would raise rates if necessary, but for the time being, policymakers believe that credit will likely tighten, which will have the effect of another increase.

Fed’s thinking on policy tightening, as well as opinions on the soundness of the banking system, will be known from the minutes of the meeting. Investors will be monitoring the release of the Federal Reserve’s March meeting minutes closely for any signals on the future rate action and on the stability of the US financial system.

The latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes arrive after the release of CPI data.

Most investors now expect the Fed to raise the Fed funds rate by another 25 basis points in May, following the payrolls report, which showed the economy adding 236K jobs and the unemployment rate declining to near historic lows of 3.5%.