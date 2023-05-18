Fed Chief Powell and former chair Ben Bernanke panel discussion – Check date, timings, where to watch

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and former chair Ben Bernanke will be a part of a panel discussion soon. Powell and Bernanke will be attending the Thomas Laubach Research Conference on

May 19, 2023 at Washington, D.C.

The Thomas Laubach Research Conference was created in tribute to the legacy of Thomas Laubach, former director of the Division of Monetary Affairs and adviser to Federal Reserve Chairs Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen, renowned economist, colleague, and friend.

As a highly influential policy adviser and researcher, Dr. Laubach provided novel and policy-relevant insights and was known worldwide for his innovative work on the natural rate of interest, along with many other lasting contributions.

This year’s conference will highlight key issues in monetary policy and the economy and facilitate discussions on the challenges faced by monetary policymakers.

The conference will bring together policymakers and researchers in monetary economics. Featured speakers include Chair Powell, former Federal Reserve Chair and winner of the 2022 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, Ben S. Bernanke and President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, John C. Williams.

Panel Discussions – Date, Time

The conference will be webcast on Federal Reserve website and on the YouTube channel of the Federal Reserve

8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. – Trevor Reeve, Federal Reserve Board

8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. – Keynote Address – John C. Williams, Federal Reserve Bank of New York

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Panel: Perspectives on Monetary Policy ; Moderator: Trevor Reeve, Federal Reserve Board

Panelists: Jerome H. Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Ben S. Bernanke, former Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and recipient of the 2022 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

