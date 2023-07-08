By Peter Calabrese

Undoubtedly, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has been instrumental in assisting numerous local businesses throughout the United States and has also supported the U.S. economy. This program has thrived by enabling foreign nationals to become eligible for U.S. residency through investment. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program requires foreign investors to meet certain investment requirements in order to qualify for a U.S. residency.

Investors must make a minimum qualifying capital investment in a new commercial enterprise. Depending on the location of the project where the investment is made, the required minimum investment amount is $800,000 USD in a targeted employment area (TEA), or $1.05 million USD outside of a TEA.

What are Regional Centers?

Regional Centers are government-approved entities that take up the responsibility of financing projects under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. As opposed to the Direct EB-5 model, the Regional Center structure allows foreign investors to pool their investments together, count direct, indirect and reduced jobs, and free from managing the day-to-day business operations.

EB-5 Regional Centers are typically experienced in managing and operating projects specifically designed for EB-5 investors. They have established relationships with professionals in various fields, including real estate developers, economists, and attorneys specializing in immigration and investment. This expertise can provide investors with a higher level of confidence in the project’s success.

Investing in an EB-5 Regional Center Project

It’s important to conduct thorough due diligence and consult with professionals experienced in EB-5 investments and immigration matters to assess the specific benefits and risks associated with individual Regional Center projects before making an investment decision. Evaluate the viability and credibility of the Regional Center and the specific project in which you wish to invest.

Assess factors such as the project’s business plan, market analysis, financial projections, and track record of the regional center. The capital invested in an EB-5 project is typically at risk, meaning there is no guarantee of a full return on your investment. Therefore, you must check the legacy, repayment track record and success ratio of the regional center you decide to work with. Some Regional Centers may have a stronger track record, experienced management teams, and a history of successful projects, while others may be relatively new or have limited experience. Assess the Regional Center’s reputation, financial stability, compliance with regulations, and past project performance and ask for proof of their audited track record.

The EB-5 program has immigration requirements that must be met to obtain permanent residency. Changes in immigration policies, regulations, or interpretations by the U.S. government can impact the program and the investor’s eligibility for residency. Also, the EB-5 program is subject to potential changes in regulations and legislation, which could affect the program requirements, investment amounts, or other aspects. Stay informed about potential changes and understand how they may impact your investment and immigration plans.

Considering the exit strategy for your investment is another important factor. EB-5 projects often have long investment terms, typically 5 to 7 years or more. Understand the terms and conditions for exiting the investment and receiving your capital back. It’s important to have a clear understanding of the project’s timeline and potential liquidity options.

In the realm of EB-5 investor immigration, it is important for investors to conduct thorough research on the Regional Center, the project, and the management team, and to comprehend the various risks involved. The key lies in obtaining adequate professional assistance to fully understand all the risks involved.

(Author is CEO, of CanAm Investor Services)