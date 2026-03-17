US Representative Greg Steube has proposed the EXILE Act, which seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by terminating the H-1B visa program. Steube’s ‘Ending Exploitative Imported Labor Exemptions Act’ or EXILE Act aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by ending the H-1B visa program.

American workers deserve better treatment than what is offered by the H-1B visa program, which Steube criticizes as favoring foreign labor over American families. He advocates for the passing of the EXILE Act to abolish the H-1B visa and asserts that corporate interests have manipulated the system against U.S. workers with government complicity. Steube’s message emphasizes a commitment to prioritizing American workers over foreign labor.

On March 17, Steube shared a video on his X handle that features a Plano resident warning of H-1B visa fraud.

“We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again,” said Steube.

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According to the bill, the EXILE Act would amend Section 214(g)(1)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1184) by ending the H-1B visa program, as more than 80% of H-1B visa recipients are Indian or Chinese nationals, with priority given to younger workers.

Sharing some examples of how the H-1B visa program has disadvantaged American workers, Steube said, the H-1B visa program has prevented more than 10,000 U.S. physicians from accessing residency programs by facilitating the arrival of more than 5,000 foreign-born doctors. Also, more than 16,000 Microsoft employees were displaced following the approval of more than 9,000 H-1B visas in 2025.

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Steube continued to highlight the abuse of the H-1B visa program. FedEx’s utilization of the H-1B resulted in the shuttering of more than 100 facilities across the United States. Disney laid off 250 employees in 2015, only to replace them with foreign workers brought in via the H-1B visa. In 2014, Southern California Edison fired 540 workers. Their replacements were brought in from two Indian outsourcing firms that utilized the H-1B visa program.

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The H-1B visa program allows US companies to hire foreign workers subject to certain specific conditions. The EXILE Act has been introduced at a time when the USCIS is accepting applications for the H-1B 2027 Cap season initial registration, which closes on March 19.