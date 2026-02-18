The European Commission has unveiled its inaugural EU Visa Strategy, which includes proposals for digitalizing visa procedures, launching the ETIAS, and exploring options for multiple-entry visas with extended validity.

The European Commission has presented several proposals in its first-ever EU Visa Strategy. From rolling out swiftly the digitalisation of the visa procedures, to launching the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) in 2026, to identifying options for multiple-entry visas with longer validity, to implementing the Commission Recommendation on attracting talent for innovation, the EU Visa Strategy aims to enhance geopolitical competitiveness for the EU nations.

Multiple-Entry Visas Beyond 5 Years

One of the key proposals involves issuing multiple-entry visas for tourism and business, beyond five years, for legitimate applicants who have lawful visa histories and pose no migratory or security risks, considering the retention of biometric data in EU border management systems. The Commission is also likely to consider creating a new category of multiple-entry visas valid for a longer period.

Trusted Travellers and Corporate Sponsors

Visa applicants who travel for business on behalf of trusted companies generally present low risks and are reliable. However, there is no common approach to managing such trusted travellers and corporate sponsors, with each Member State having separate schemes and facilitations for the visa process.

Together with Member States, the Commission will consult Member States on setting up a possible common list of verified companies, including startups and scaleups, whose employees would receive fast-track processing, facilitating procedures for trusted business travellers and bringing economic benefits to the entire EU single market.

European Legal Gateway Office in India

The first European Legal Gateway Office pilot will be launched in India, starting with the ICT sector. Based on the lessons learnt from this pilot, the Commission will work to expand the European Legal Gateway Office to other sectors and other partner countries, such as Talent Partnership countries, to support third-country nationals and employers to address challenges linked to the visa process.

Entry/Exit System (EES)

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated IT system that registers non-EU travellers for a short stay each time they cross the external borders of any of the 29 Schengen countries. It successfully started operating in October 2025.

EES allows travellers to verify at any time their remaining authorised period of stay and automatically alerts Member States when individuals are identified as overstayers. The EES will be fully operational at all border crossing points in the Schengen area as of April 2026.

Furthermore, the new Eurodac system for registration of applicants for international protection will become operational in June 2026. It will substantially improve the Union’s ability to address visa misuse by visa-required third-country nationals.

EU Visa Policy

Under the EU visa policy, which is monitored and implemented by the European Commission, all 29 countries in the Schengen area apply the same visa rules. Non-EU nationals need a visa to enter the Schengen area for a visit of up to 90 days in any 180 days. When someone enters a country in the Schengen area, the 180-day period starts. They can enter Schengen area countries as many times as they want, but only stay for a total of 90 days, every 180 days.

Currently, EU law authorises stays within the Schengen area for up to 90 days within 180 days for visa-free and visa-required travellers. Any stay exceeding 90 days requires a long-term visa or residence permit issued by a Member State.

However, some third country professionals who heavily rely on mobility between Member States – such as touring artists, athletes attending sporting events, experts working on cross-border projects, workforce supporting the EU industries and services or truck drivers servicing EU businesses – may require access to different Member States for more than 90 days within 180 days, without needing long stay or residence in the EU.

The Commission will work closely with Member States to accommodate extended short stays for selected categories of third-country nationals, and will also explore the introduction of new legislation with a specific set of extended short-stay rules at EU level.

ETIAS Travellers

For travellers who do not need a visa to enter the EU, the EU will launch in 2026 the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). By requiring travellers to submit personal and travel information through an online application before departure, ETIAS will make border checks faster and more efficient, while enabling authorities to carry out enhanced

security screening before travellers reach Europe’s borders.

American nationals visiting the majority of EU countries will need to obtain an ETIAS permission starting in 2026. Travelers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand that do not require a visa are the target audience for the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). Even Indians who hold passports from any of these visa-exempt countries are required to obtain an ETIAS to enter Europe.

For non-EU visitors who do not need a visa to enter 30 European countries, the European Commission has suggested raising the price. European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) fees will increase from EUR 7 to EUR 20.

Visa-exempt citizens visiting any of these 30 European nations must have an ETIAS travel authorization. It is connected to a tourist’s passport. It remains valid until the passport expires or for a maximum of three years, whichever comes first. You must obtain a new ETIAS travel authorization if you obtain a new passport.

New Visa ‘Cascade’ for Indians

The European Commission has adopted specific rules on the issuing of multiple-entry visas to Indian nationals, which are more favourable than the standard rules of the Visa Code.

This new visa ‘cascade’ regime for Indian nationals residing in India who apply for Schengen (short-stay) visas in India will provide easier access to visas with multi-year validity for travellers with an established travel history if the passport validity allows.

According to the newly adopted visa ‘cascade’ regime for India, in place since July 2025, Indian nationals can now be issued long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after having obtained and lawfully used two visas within the previous three years. The two-year visa will normally be followed by a five-year visa if the passport has sufficient validity remaining. During the validity period of these visas, holders enjoy travel rights equivalent to visa-free nationals.

The Schengen area consists of 29 European countries (of which 25 are EU states): Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.