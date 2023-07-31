ETS launches TOEFL Go App to support test takers for shorter TOEFL iBT preparation

ETS has announced that test takers can prepare for the enhanced and shorter TOEFL iBT test on the go, for free on the new TOEFL Go! app. As part of its commitment to improve the TOEFL iBT test-taking experience, ETS has launched the app in conjunction with the first administrations of the shorter TOEFL iBT exam which also began recently. Available on both mobile and desktop devices, TOEFL Go! allows TOEFL test takers to prepare with four complete TOEFL iBT sections that offer targeted feedback and coaching.

With the launch of TOEFL Go!, test takers can expect:

Digital practice and performance feedback for all four test sections (Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing).

AI-powered scoring for all sections, using the same rubrics as the TOEFL iBT test.

Coaching and tips to improve on the Speaking and Writing sections.

High-level sample responses for Speaking and Writing, with opportunities for comparison and reflection.

“We know how invaluable free and accessible test prep is to test takers and are confident that they will find this newest option to be a staple in their prep process,” said Rohit Sharma, SVP of Global Higher Education and Workskills, ETS. “TOEFL Go! will help global learners get one step closer toward achieving their educational and professional goals.”

“As the shorter TOEFL iBT test goes live on July 26, test takers registering for the same can now prepare themselves better using the AI powered TOEFL Go app. Indian test takers can gain valuable feedback and coaching on the new format and familiarize themselves with

the shortest English language proficiency test.” said Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia.

TOEFL Go! is the newest among a variety of free test prep resources offered by ETS. Test takers can access dozens of sample questions for the new Writing for an Academic Discussion task, or check out ETS’s new collaboration with Preply for one-on-one tutoring with a trained, independent tutor.

TOEFL Go! app is a significant value add that follows other recent test taker-friendly changes, such as a dedicated customer service center for India, and the choice to make test payments in INR. These changes augur well for TOEFL iBT’s growing base of test takers, who can now also benefit from TOEFL iBT’s recent approval by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS), an expedited study permit processing program for international students who plan to enroll in one of Canada’s postsecondary designated learning institutions.

The TOEFL iBT test, created by ETS, is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. The test boasts 100% acceptance in popular English-speaking destinations including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The test is backed by decades of research and has helped millions of learners on their study-abroad journeys.

