New expectations have been formed for the investors after the recent meeting of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and PM Narendra Modi during the leader’s state visit to the United States.

“I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible,” Musk said. Further adding that he is probably going to visit India next year.

Following Musk’s statement, it is expected that his ventures with India could extend beyond EVs. Musk aims to introduce SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service to India as well, mentioning that the country has significant potential for a sustainable energy future that includes solar power, stationary battery packs, and electric vehicles.

Recent announcements have raised expectations of Elon Musk’s Tesla debut in India. Even though there is time for Made-in-India Tesla cars to run on Indian roads, the talk about buying Tesla’s shares is doing the rounds.

Whether you can afford a Tesla or not, you may still buy stock in the company. You can invest in Tesla from India just like you can buy shares of an Indian company, despite the fact that the company is listed on the US stock exchange, Nasdaq.

Tesla, with a market capitalization of $854.38 billion, is the seventh-largest company in the US. It aims to build a world powered by solar energy, running on batteries and transported by electric vehicles.

Tesla’s stock price is up by a huge 123 % YTD. It is one of the top 3 companies that has more than 100% YTD, listed on Nasdaq.

Though it is listed on Nasdaq, it can still be traded in India.

Investment in Tesla can be made directly or indirectly. Direct investment can be made by opening a trading account with an international broker and buying the shares directly. Whereas when you want to invest indirectly, you can buy an international mutual fund or an ETF that invests in Tesla.

Tesla’s share price has jumped from approximately $6 to $274 in the past 10 years, and is still showing an increasing trend. As the world is shifting towards renewable and sustainable energy, Tesla is a great option to consider. But some experts raise the concern regarding the impact of Elon Musk’s global presence and his controversial statements on the stock price. However, considering the positive growth history and the growing demand of renewable energy in the future, tesla is a good bet.