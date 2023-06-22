Eduverse announces inaugural summit 2023: An initiative to revolutionize global education

In a landmark move set to transform the international education landscape, Eduverse has announced its first-ever ‘Eduverse Summit 2023’ in New Delhi. This pioneering three-day summit will be held from October 26-28, 2023 and will bring together some of the world’s most innovative thinkers and industry leaders to redefine the future of global higher education.

Eduverse Summit 2023 will brainstorm, transform and set the tone for the future of global education. Thereby, it will see attendance and active participation of global education pioneers, thinkers and leaders. Global education thought leader Professor Sarah Todd, ex-President Asia Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE), Vice President – Global, Griffith University is chairperson for Eduverse Summit 2023. She, and 50+ global education visionaries will be at the summit to discuss and share insights on global and growing markets in international education.

The Eduverse Summit’s goal is to elevate the conversation around the most critical concerns in the industry while examining creative tactics to sustain development, create capacity, and advocate for inclusive, diverse, and equitable advancement in student recruitment and internationalization.

Announcing the summit agenda, Professor Sarah Todd said, “Eduverse Summit 2023 will be a great opportunity to meet with colleagues and explore together the key components of a sustainable approach to international student recruitment. It is particularly pertinent that we are meeting in India for this inaugural Summit, with the renewed focus on the internationalisation of India’s education institutions and the significant contribution Indian students are making to mobility flows around the world.” The summit will delve into crucial subjects that characterize international education’s present and future.

Education policy and reforms, education investment and industry-making, sustainability in internationalization, ethical recruitment, and the evolution and trends in skilling and industry-academia collaborations are some of the main topics of panel discussions and fireside chats.

Participants can expect compelling keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, all of which will provide a platform to acquire insights and explore creative ways to contribute to global education.

Eduverse’s mission is clear: by connecting stakeholders, inspiring thought leadership, and empowering decision-makers, Eduverse aims to address the sector’s pressing challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Eduverse also provides a strong platform for sponsors and partners. Organizations can obtain exposure, reputation, and essential connections within the international education community by partnering with the summit.

(Source: Press Release)