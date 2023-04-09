Providing our children with the best education is important to us as parents because we want the best for them. We want kids to have access to the most cutting-edge technology, the best teachers, and the best learning resources. Sending kids abroad for studies is one option that many parents look forward to.

It’s only natural for us as parents to seek the greatest possible foreign education for our children. The benefits of sending our children overseas for higher study are numerous: learning a new language, experiencing different cultures, meeting new people, and getting an advantage in their respective career routes.

Simultaneously, sending our children to a foreign country for education might be a challenging and intimidating process. What universities or educational programmes will best meet their unique needs and interests? What costs and other preparations are required to guarantee they have the greatest possible experience?



All of this enthusiasm for a foreign education stems from the belief that an overseas education will provide their children with a broader perspective on life and more career options.

Their concern for their child’s welfare naturally extends to the creature comforts for their child while studying away from home, from sending them to the world’s top schools to feeding them the best meals.

Will it be a wise financial decision and a good investment to send children abroad? Investing in a property abroad assures the child’s personal comfort and helps in globally diversifying parents’ investments. One may even acquire a holiday home by purchasing a single property in the foreign nation of their choice.

Education is the motivation behind 8% of all prime property purchases globally, according to Knight Frank’s HNW Pulse Survey. This figure rises to 12% amongst ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the Chinese mainland and 10% among their European counterparts.

Home to over 200 colleges, including two Ivy League Universities, Colombia and Cornell, New York is an academic heavyweight. The city accounts for 12% of all international students studying in the US.

In 2022, this equated to 113,600 international students, up 6.3% from the previous year. Over 40% of the international students in New York State originate from the Chinese mainland, a figure that falls to 31% nationally.

Indian, South Korean, Canadian and Taiwanese students complete the top five rankings for New York State. With 50 of Fortune 500 companies located in New York, the city appeals to students seeking internships and good graduate employment prospects.