EB-5 program emerging as a better option compared to H-1B visa

By Abhinav Lohia

Despite economic shifts, the pandemic, and other global forces, the H1B visa program has continued to be popular in India, especially amongst the IT sector. In March 2023, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an announcement indicating that the cap for H-1B visas for fiscal year 2024, starting from October, had been reached.

Subsequently, the USCIS randomly chose from the properly submitted registrations and notified those who were selected to file a petition for the named beneficiary. The current situation with the program is not a new one. The periodic occurrence of this affair simply highlights the program’s unpredictability, which surely poses a risk to applicants who rely on the visa for their livelihood in the US.

H1B Lottery system’s selection process – Drawbacks

The H1B Lottery system’s selection process is currently in effect. While the lottery system is intended to ensure impartiality and fairness, it has caused increased uncertainty and potential difficulties for H-1B applicants seeking employment in the United States.

This process randomly picks applicants without considering the merit of the applicant. Moreover, as recession hits companies across sectors, there have been rampant layoffs, leading to the US government tightening the eligibility criteria, making it harder for companies to obtain these visas. News reports have been flooded with prominent US tech companies, such as Twitter, Amazon, and Google, implementing significant workforce reductions. It has also been indicated that 216,000 tech professionals have been impacted by such layoffs since the start of 2022. These developments have created an air of uncertainty for H1B visa holders in terms of their future prospects in the United States.

EB5 Visa Applications – An alternative

Given the prevailing ambiguity, there has been a noticeable increase in EB5 visa applications. This trend is indicative of many individuals exploring alternative avenues to secure their future in the US.

Compared to other visa options, the EB-5 visa has several advantages that make it an attractive option over other visa options, including the ability to obtain permanent residency without relying on employer sponsorship and the potential for a faster path to citizenship.

This program requires foreign nationals to make a qualified investment of $800,000 into a new business or enterprise that creates at least 10 full-time jobs for US workers. In exchange for this investment, the foreign investor, their spouse, and unmarried children under the age of 21 are granted a US green card, which permits them to work, study and reside in the USA. After having a green card for 5 years, the investor and their family become eligible to apply for US citizenship.

Furthermore, following the reauthorization of the EB5 Visa program in March of last year, the required investment amount decreased from $900,000 to $800,000 in TEA areas and from $1.8 million to $1.05 million in non-TEA areas. The program also introduced visa-set-aside categories for foreign investors, with 20% allocated to rural areas, 10% to high unemployment areas, and 2% to infrastructure projects. The EB-5 Visa allows for a legal pathway to live, work, and study in the U.S., with a quicker path to permanent residence and citizenship compared to other visas.

In addition, under the new EB5 visa program, applicants can invest $200,000 initially, submit their application, and subsequently continue to invest until they fulfill the required $800,000 within a year. This provides investors the opportunity to reserve their spot while they gather the remaining funds from alternative sources such as real estate or stock investments.

The EB5 visa has emerged as a possible alternative to the H-1B visa as a result of revisions in the US immigration legislation. At the outset, the new EB5 statute permits investors to file for adjustment of status (I-485) alongside their EB5 petitions, removing the 60-day countdown and allowing H-1B professionals (US IT professionals being laid off) to remain in the United States until they earn their green card. Applicants can also file for job permission concurrently with their adjustment of status application, allowing them to work in the United States until they become permanent residents.

The H-1B visa programme includes constraints and ambiguities that have pushed many visa holders to consider the EB5 visa as a preferred option for obtaining permanent resident status. There are only 85,000 H-1B visas available annually, resulting in a huge amount of applications and strong competition. In reality, statistically, just three out of every hundred applications have a chance of getting chosen through the lottery system. In comparison, the EB5 visa has a substantially faster turnaround time, spanning from 29 to 61 months, making it a more appealing choice.

(Authors is Director Global Business Development, Golden Gate Global)