Every monthly Visa Bulletin is read as a report card by hundreds of Indian professionals who have been waiting years, if not decades, for a US green card. The March 2026 bulletin has issued a few passing grades, with the EB-1 and EB-2 categories indicating progress. However, having a good month does not guarantee a favorable outcome. The path ahead is lengthy, and the decisions made now could mean far more than any single bulletin ever can.

In an interview with Financial Express Online, Nicholas Mastroianni III, CMO & President, US Immigration Fund, talks about what the March visa bulletin has in store for Indian green card applicants and how they should approach now to meet the requirements of filing the documents in time.

How significant is the forward movement in Final Action Dates for Indian EB applicants currently in the queue?

The March 2026 Visa Bulletin issued by the U.S. Department of State shows measurable forward movement in certain employment-based categories for Indian applicants, particularly in EB-1 and EB-2. For example, EB-1 advanced to March 2023, and EB-2 advanced to September 2013 in the Final Action chart.

Final Action Dates determine when a green card application can actually be approved. As these dates move forward, additional applicants whose priority dates now fall within the new cutoffs may receive approvals.

From a factual standpoint, this represents incremental progress for applicants who are already near the front of the queue. However, the underlying backlog remains substantial, particularly in EB-2 and EB-3, where cutoffs are still more than a decade behind current filings.

So while the movement is real and meaningful for some applicants, it does not eliminate the long-term backlog reflected in the government’s published data.

ALSO READ Green Card timeline gets clearer as Department of Labor posts March 5 processing update

What does USCIS’s decision on which chart to use mean practically for applicants this month?

Each Visa Bulletin includes two charts: Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing. The Department of State publishes both, and USCIS announces which chart applicants may use to file for adjustment of status.

For March 2026, USCIS has stated that employment-based applicants may use the Dates for Filing chart. This means that applicants whose priority dates are earlier than the listed filing dates may submit Form I-485, even if their case cannot yet be approved under the Final Action chart.

Practically, this allows eligible applicants to begin the adjustment of status process earlier. Once an I-485 is filed, applicants may apply for employment authorization and advance parole, which are standard benefits associated with a pending adjustment application.

This is an administrative determination made by USCIS based on visa number availability and processing capacity, as outlined in its published guidance.

Does this signal a broader positive trend in visa number availability?

The Visa Bulletin is published monthly and reflects the availability of visa numbers based on projected demand and statutory limits. The Department of State sets cut-off dates after reviewing the number of qualified applicants and the annual visa caps established by law.

The March 2026 bulletin shows forward movement in several categories for that month. However, the bulletin itself does not provide any long-term projections or guarantees regarding future movement.

Historically, cut-off dates may advance, remain static, or regress depending on demand and available numbers. The government’s own guidance states that dates are subject to change based on usage patterns.

From an official standpoint, the March 2026 movement reflects conditions at that time. It does not represent a formal indication of future availability beyond what is published for that month.

What guidance would USIF offer to Indian nationals in light of this bulletin?

First, if USCIS is allowing filings using the Dates for Filing chart in March 2026, anyone whose priority date is earlier than the posted cutoff should evaluate filing promptly. A properly filed I-485 also allows applicants to apply for work authorization and advance parole while the case is pending.

Second, separate filing from approval. Even with this month’s movement, the Final Action Dates for EB-2 and EB-3 India remain in 2013, which means many applicants may still face long waits before approval.

Third, treat long waits realistically. Over multi-year timelines, families should plan for common risk areas such as job changes, policy shifts, and changes in dependent child age, because these factors often become more consequential than a one-month shift in dates.

Fourth, reassess strategy periodically. For some, staying in the employment-based queue makes sense. For others, EB-5 may be worth evaluating, especially in reserved categories listed as current in the Visa Bulletin that support concurrent filing where permitted. EB-5 requires extensive documentation, especially regarding a lawful source of funds and investment structuring. Families who prepare early are better positioned to act when filing windows open.