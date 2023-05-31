Canada has emerged as the most preferred destination for Indian immigrants, primarily due to its policies aimed at attracting students, skilled professionals, and entrepreneurs. If you are a skilled worker, the policies help you to take advantage of your skill to apply much easily. If you’re eligible for one or more of the Express Entry programs and submit your profile, you’ll be ranked in the Express Entry pool using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) is the ranking methodology used in Canada’s Express Entry Programme. The CRS is a special scoring system that takes into account variables including age, education, work experience, and English or French language competency.

According to the most current CRS draw, which took place on April 26, 2023, candidates needed a minimum CRS cut-off score of 483 to be admitted to the Express Entry Programme.

The CRS is a points-based system used to assess and score your profile and rank it in the Express Entry pool. To be invited, you need to have a score above the minimum points score for your round of invitations. All Express Entry candidates get a score out of 1,200, based on the four parts of the Comprehensive Ranking System formula. The highest-ranking candidates from the pool are invited to apply as a permanent resident through regular rounds of invitations.

Comprehensive Ranking System calculator : Key Factors