Many foreigners seeking permanent residency in Canada want to know if the Canadian government has started a new program to offer 33,000 temporary international workers permanent residence. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab, in an interview with The Toronto Star, says that the program has been soft-launched as large numbers of migrants are running out of status in Canada.

The scheme was first revealed in the federal budget last November and later reaffirmed in the federal government’s annual immigration levels plan. The Supplementary Information for the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan released in November 2025 stated that the ‘Government will also accelerate the transition of up to 33,000 temporary workers to permanent residency in 2026 and 2027.’

The Canadian government has not yet announced specific criteria for eligibility or instructions on how to apply for the permanent residency pathway. However, what is clear is that this initiative will target workers who have established strong roots in their communities, are paying taxes, and are helping to build the strong economy Canada needs.

The government website states that the one-time measure would be implemented over two years and is intended for temporary foreign workers “working in Canada, specifically in in-demand sectors,” with a particular emphasis on rural residents.

The previous version of the Temporary Resident to permanent resident pathway was closed by the Canadian government on November 5, 2021. However, if you are still waiting for a decision on your permanent residence application submitted in 2021, you can apply for an open work permit until December 31, 2026.

Canada has taken a conscious decision to reduce its temporary foreign population in the years ahead to less than 5%. In 2026, IRCC expects to issue up to 408,000 study permits, including 155,000 to newly arriving international students, as outlined in the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, and 253,000 extensions for current and returning students. This number is 7% lower than the 2025 issuance target of 437,000 and 16% lower than the 2024 issuance target of 485,000.

By offering 33,000 temporary international workers a pathway to permanent residence, Canada will be able to reduce its temporary foreign population.