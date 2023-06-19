Canada’s immigration department temporarily halts deportation orders for international students

Canada’s immigration department has temporarily halted deportation orders for international students embroiled in a fraudulent scheme. The orders were issued recently following an intricate scam where immigration agents issued counterfeit acceptance letters, tricking students into believing they were legitimately accepted into Canadian institutions. The severity of the situation has prompted the formation of a task force to investigate each case individually.

This scam may have affected hundreds of students, some of whom were unaware that their documents were fake until they tried to apply for permanent residency. Those involved in the fraud knowingly will face the full brunt of Canadian law, according to immigration officials.

A task force, comprising senior immigration and border control officials, will evaluate each case to distinguish between students who were aware of the fraudulent scheme and those who were innocent victims. Factors under consideration will include whether a student has completed their studies and their level of knowledge regarding the fraudulent scheme underpinning their application. Those deemed innocent victims will be given the opportunity to remain in Canada for several years, either to apply for permanent residency or to complete their studies.

Organizations such as the Migrant Workers Alliance have been supporting and advocating for the affected students, urging the government to offer permanent residency to these students and others who lack official status. The House of Commons immigration committee had also previously voted unanimously to urge the government to halt the deportations and provide those affected with a path to permanent residency on humanitarian grounds.

According to Sarom Rho of the Migrant Workers Alliance, over 150 students have fallen victim to these dishonest education recruiters and could face deportation; more students are likely to come forward as the scam has grown over the past five to six years. Due to their fear of punishment for the crimes committed by the education recruiters, some students have not yet come forward.

In response to the situation, Raghwa Gopal, CEO of education management company M Square Media (MSM), stated, “This incident has brought to light the vulnerabilities in the international education sector. At MSM, we believe in the importance of maintaining trust and integrity in the services we provide. We urge all educational institutions and agencies to adhere strictly to ethical practices.”

Gopal further added, “The students who have fallen victim to this scheme are in a precarious position, and it’s crucial that their cases are handled with care and diligence. This situation should serve as a strong reminder of the importance of stringent checks and balances within the international education sector.”

The immigration agents responsible for this scheme are thought to be based in India, which might complicate holding them accountable for their actions. Thousands of fraud cases are identified annually, leading to denials of entry into Canada. The immigration department has been working to strengthen fraud detection, particularly regarding letters of acceptance, and is expected to make a formal announcement in the coming months about these efforts.

As the ramifications of this fraud scheme continue to unfold, the international student community, educational institutions, and immigration authorities alike are forced to reckon with the importance of robust measures against fraud and the necessity of prioritizing student welfare above all else.

Source: M Square Media (MSM)