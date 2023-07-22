By Matthew Mclellan

In a quest for top-notch education and promising opportunities, students worldwide are eager to study abroad. Renowned for its inclusive policies and outstanding educational institutions, Canada has emerged as a sought-after sanctuary for aspiring international students.

However, the recent deportation of Indian students from Canada has cruelly shattered numerous dreams, transforming them into haunting nightmares. This incident was fueled by a combination of factors, unravelling a disheartening tale. It encompasses students who looked for assistance from agents or consultants, only to receive forged acceptance letters that facilitated their entry into Canada.

Furthermore, the lack of communication between the colleges and the students left them adrift, navigating from one educational institution to another, as the middle agents failed to direct them to their desired schools. The incident, while sparking apprehension, has also underscored the pressing demand for fortified measures to preserve the system’s integrity and the significance of tackling this issue head-on and underscoring the utmost importance of deploying robust safeguards.

To combat fraudulent admission schemes effectively, it is crucial to gain a comprehensive understanding of the fundamental factors that contribute to their widespread occurrence. Various significant elements warrant careful consideration and analysis.

Some students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, may lack the necessary knowledge and resources to successfully navigate the intricate process of applying for international education. This lack of information puts them at risk of falling prey to deceitful agents who offer false promises of easy shortcuts and guaranteed admissions.

Technology has made it increasingly easy to forge documents. Governments and educational institutions must join forces and enhance oversight mechanisms to thwart fraudulent activities.

Although the majority of education consultants offer valuable guidance, a handful of unscrupulous individuals stain the reputation of the entire industry. By holding these agents responsible for their behaviour and implementing stringent standards, we can effectively deter fraudulent practices.

To put an end to deceitful admission schemes and safeguard students’ aspirations, a comprehensive approach is required that addresses all aspects of the admissions process, covering every angle and ensuring thoroughness.

Governments, educational institutions, and reputable consultants should come together to launch extensive awareness campaigns aimed at students, parents and schools. These campaigns need to focus on educating individuals about the dangers associated with fraudulent schemes and offer guidance on selecting trustworthy agents and institutions.

Governments need to collaborate to closely work with educational institutions to establish strong regulatory frameworks that incorporate rigorous background checks for agents, regular audits of admission processes and severe penalties for those found guilty of engaging in fraudulent activities.

The introduction of centralized verification systems for admission offers can significantly decrease the likelihood of accepting forged documents. These systems can involve cross-referencing admission offers with databases maintained by educational institutions and embassies.

Creating transparent and accessible channels for reporting fraudulent agents or institutions is of utmost importance. Students need to be encouraged to come forward and report suspicious activities without fear of reprisals.

Countries with significant outbound student populations, such as India, should consider establishing partnerships with destination countries to exchange information, conduct joint investigations, and share best practices. This collaborative effort can aid in identifying and addressing fraudulent schemes at their origin.

The recent incidents in Canada involving fake admission offer letters to Indian students highlight the urgent need for stronger measures to combat fraudulent admission schemes. As providers of free end-to-end coach support to students aspiring to obtain international education, we recognize the importance of safeguarding the dreams of aspiring students and maintaining the integrity of the international education system.

However, the concept of studying abroad is often unfamiliar to students, involving complex processes that demand careful planning and extensive knowledge. Despite the measures taken by the government, educational institutions or reputable consulting agencies, students, when considering studying abroad, stay vigilant against fraudulent agents and instead seek reliable and verifiable admissions counselling.

Rather than being swayed by false and empty promises, students should actively participate and take ownership of their journey, as their dreams are at stake.

(Author is CEO and co-founder of Halp)