Canada is a popular travel destination for a variety of reasons. You must apply for a Canada visa from India if you want to visit the land of Maple Leaf for a vacation, business, study, or for any other reason. A Canadian visa is a stamp on your passport that allows you to travel to the country, implying that the Canadian Embassy or Consulate in your country has decided that you are eligible to enter the country.

Whenever you come to Canada for the first time as a visitor, you can use a visitor visa, an electronic travel authorization (eTA), or a valid passport sometimes, depending upon certain conditions.

There are different types of visas depending on the purpose of your visit to Canada.

Express Entry – Immigration for a skilled worker

Express Entry is an online system that manages immigration applications from skilled workers.

There are 3 immigration programs managed through Express Entry:

Canadian Experience Class for skilled workers who have a minimum 3 years of Canadian work experience

Federal Skilled Worker Program for skilled workers with foreign work experience

Federal Skilled Trades Program for skilled workers who are qualified in a skilled trade

Start-up Visa

Canada’s Start-up Visa Program is for immigrant entrepreneurs with the skills and potential to build businesses in Canada. One can immigrate by starting a business and creating jobs in Canada.

You must meet the following requirements in order to be eligible for the Start-up Visa Programme:

have a qualifying business

get a letter of support from a designated organization

meet the language requirements

bring enough money to settle

Visitor Visa

A Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) is also known as a visitor visa. With this visa, you demonstrate that you have met the requirements for admission to Canada as a temporary resident. A visitor visa (also called a temporary resident visa) is an official document that we stick in your passport. It shows that you meet the requirements needed to enter Canada. Most travellers need a visitor visa to travel to Canada. You may also need one if you’re transiting through a Canadian airport on your way to your final destination. Most visitors can stay for up to 6 months in Canada. You can apply for a visitor visa online.

Transit Visa

A transit visa is an official document that shows that you meet the requirements to transit for up to 48 hours through a Canadian airport. It can be valid for 1 or 2 entries, depending on your travel plans. However, you must use your transit visa before it expires.

A work permit or study permit is not a visa. The authorities will not automatically issue you a visitor visa if you extend your work or study permit. If you need a new visitor visa, you will need to submit a separate application.

Foreign students and workers

Foreign students and workers got a temporary resident (visitor) visa in Canada.

If there is a V-1 code on your visitor visa, it is not an error. Due to COVID-19, authorities had temporary measures in place to process visitor visa applications submitted from inside Canada.

Foreign students and workers who applied for a visitor visa in Canada since July 2021 may get a V-1 visitor visa. You can use your V-1 visa to leave and re-enter Canada – the same way you would use your S-1 or W-1 visa.

You don’t need to request a different type of visa or follow up with the processing office or client support centre. A new visa will not be issued in this case as the validity period is different on the V-1 visa. The V-1 visa is valid until the expiration date of your passport. If your V-1 visa expires, you can apply for a new visitor visa.