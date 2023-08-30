Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program.

Canada’s Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields. By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with experience in the trades, Canada aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation’s economic growth and advancement.

The changes to Express Entry through category-based selection have been announced. The focus is on candidates with trades expertise—including carpentry, plumbing, and welding—that will help Canada’s construction sector attract the skilled talent it needs across the country. These changes help address labour shortages that support an identified economic goal by inviting candidates with specific work experience or French language ability to apply for permanent residence.

Category-based selection signals Canada’s commitment to attract top global talent and help meet the need for tradespeople to support the economy. These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year.

In June 2022, the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French.

On May 31, 2023, Sean Fraser, former Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the launch of category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents.

The categories were determined following extensive consultations with provincial and territorial partners, stakeholders and the public, as well as a review of labour market needs.

A complete list of eligible jobs for the new categories in 2023 is as below: