Canada to accept the PTE Academic for all Student Direct Stream applications from this date

The Student Direct Stream is an expedited study permit process designed for students applying to study in Canada .

Written by Sunil Dhawan
By expanding the list of approved English language tests, the IRCC aims to provide students with more options. (Image Credit: Freepik)

Recently, the Canadian government included PTE Academic as an approved language test for SDS applications. To qualify for the SDS program, test takers must achieve an overall score of 60 in the PTE Academic test. Those who have already taken the PTE Academic test and possess a valid Score Report can utilise it for their SDS application.

“This decision to accept PTE Academic for SDS applications reflects the Canadian government’s commitment to attracting top international students from around the world. PTE Academic has been developed by our strategic partner Pearson, and thus this acceptance announcement is nothing short of a celebration for us at MSM Unify,” said Avinav Sharma, Head – Strategy at MSM Unify.

Starting August 10, Canada will accept the PTE Academic for all SDS (Student Direct Stream) applications. By expanding the list of approved English language tests, the IRCC aims to provide students with more options and flexibility while maintaining the highest standards of language proficiency assessment.

It is important to note that PTE Academic tests taken prior to August 10 will still be eligible for SDS applications, provided they are submitted after this date and fall within the validity period specified by the IRCC.

The Student Direct Stream (SDS) is an expedited study permit process designed for students applying to study in Canada from the following countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

PTE Academic is an internationally recognised computer-based English language proficiency test trusted by educational institutions, governments, and organizations worldwide. With its fair, accurate, and secure assessment format, PTE Academic offers test takers an efficient and reliable way to demonstrate their English language proficiency for study, work, or immigration purposes.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 18:07 IST

