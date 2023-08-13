Canada starts accepting PTE Academic scores for Student Direct Stream applicants

Canada has started accepting the PTE Academic from August 10 for all SDS (Student Direct Stream) applicants. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) wants to give students more alternatives and flexibility while upholding the highest standards of language competence assessment, therefore, it has expanded the list of accepted English language examinations.

The English language competence test from Pearson received approval from Canada’s IRCC earlier this year. This decision comes after IRCC recognized PTE Core earlier this year as evidence of English language competency for Canadian citizenship or permanent residency.

PTE Academic exams taken prior to August 10 will be accepted for SDS as long as they are submitted after this date and within the IRCC-specified expiry window.

Students from India, Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam can apply for an expedited study permit through the Student Direct Stream (SDS). The Student Direct Stream (SDS) is an expedited study permit process designed for students applying to study in Canada.

PTE Academic is a globally accepted computer-based English language proficiency test that is endorsed by corporations, governments, and educational institutions. PTE Academic provides test-takers with an effective and trustworthy means to prove their English language skills for study, work, or immigration purposes thanks to its fair, accurate, and secure assessment structure.

PTE Academic test is accepted by universities and colleges across the country. This includes leading institutions such as the University of British Columbia (UBC), McGill University, McMasters University, Queens University and the University of Alberta.

And just recently even more colleges have accepted our test, including Vancouver Community College, Redeemer University, Toronto Film School, Canadian College, Lambton College and Parkland College. There are 446 PTE Academic test centres in 117 countries, with ongoing expansion every month. Test takers typically receive their score within 1.5 days.