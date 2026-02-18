In the latest Canadian Experience Class Express Entry draw, IRCC has issued 6,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to overseas skilled professionals to apply for permanent residence. On February 17, the results of the most recent Express Entry draw (number 396) for the Canadian Experience Class program were announced. 6,000 invitations to selected skilled foreign workers were sent out, and the lowest-ranked applicant received a CRS score of 508.

This means the rank required to be invited to apply will be 6,000 or above for the foreigners applying under the latest Express Entry draw for the Canadian Experience Class Program.

The date and time of the latest round was February 17, 2026 at 11:33:44 UTC, while the Tie-breaking rule date was March 16, 2025 at 09:35:59 UTC.

The previous Express Entry draw ( number 395) was for the Provincial Nominee Program that was held on February 16, 2026. In total, 279 invitations were sent to select foreign nationals, with the lowest-ranked candidate receiving a CRS score of 789.

The date and time of the round was February 16, 2026 at 14:28:06 UTC, while the Tie-breaking rule date was September 05, 2025 at 0:59:13 UTC. This means the rank required to be invited to apply will be 279 or above, with a cut-off score of 789.

The two previous draws in 2026 for the Canadian Experience Class Program were held on January 7, 2026 and January 21, 2026, when 8,000 invites with CRS cut-off score of 511 and 6,000 invites with CRS cut-off score of 509 were sent, respectively.

Canadian Experience Class

The Canadian Experience Class is intended for talented Canadian workers seeking permanent residency, with minimal requirements including Canadian skilled job experience and language competence.

To be eligible for the Canadian Experience Class, you must have performed at least one year of paid skilled work in Canada (or equivalent part-time work) within the three years preceding your application.

Additionally, you must have gained this work experience while working in Canada as a temporary resident.

Volunteering and unpaid internships are not appropriate forms of compensation for competent work experience; instead, you should receive a salary or commissions.

Furthermore, if you worked without permission and gained work experience while temporarily staying outside of Canada, you are ineligible for the Canadian Experience Class.

Foreigners seeking to settle in Canada can apply to one of three immigration programs controlled through the Express Entry process: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, or the Canadian Experience Class.

To become a skilled immigrant in Canada, complete a profile and submit it to the Express Entry pool. If they qualify, they are placed in a pool, assigned a score, and asked to apply for permanent residency. However, filling out an online profile does not ensure a permanent residency invitation.

IRCC employs the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to rank Express Entry candidates, inviting top applicants for permanent residence applications every two weeks.

The numbers in table below reflect the total number of people in the pool overall, a few days before an invitation round. The score distribution may change as people submit new profiles and other profiles expire.

The table numbers not in bold are a detailed breakdown of the bold number immediately above.

CRS score distribution of candidates in the pool as of February 15, 2026