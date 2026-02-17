In a surprise move, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) held an Express Entry draw for issuing invitations to apply (ITA) to foreigners to apply for permanent residence.

The latest Express Entry draw ( number 395) for the Provincial Nominee Program was held on February 16, 2026. In total, 279 invitations were sent to select foreign nationals, with the lowest-ranked candidate receiving a CRS score of 789.

The date and time of the round was February 16, 2026 at 14:28:06 UTC, while the Tie-breaking rule date was September 05, 2025 at 0:59:13 UTC. This means the rank required to be invited to apply will be 279 or above, with a cut-off score of 789.

If more than one candidate has the lowest score, the cut-off is based on the date and time they submitted their Express Entry profiles.

The previous draw under the Provincial Nominee Program was conducted on February 3, 2026, when 423 Express Entry invitations were issued to eligible foreign nationals ranked among the first, with the lowest-ranked candidate receiving a CRS score of 749.

The latest Express Entry draw held on February 16 is the seventh Express Entry draw for 2026, and the 4th for Provincial Nominee Program candidates. In 2026, IRCC has primarily targeted immigration candidates within the country, emphasizing those with provincial nominations and Canadian work experience.

The last Canadian Experience Class draw was on January 21, 2026, when invitations were sent to 6,000 candidates with a cut-off score of 509.

Foreigners who want to live in Canada can apply for Canadian Permanent Resident status through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). This program allows people to live, reside, and work in a certain province or region. A permanent resident (PR) is someone who has been given PR status by immigrating to Canada, but is not a Canadian citizen.

To obtain a Canada PR via PNP, follow these steps: determine eligibility and requirements for available PNPs, complete the application process, submit it to the territory or province, and receive an official Provincial Nomination certificate if eligible, allowing you to proceed to the next step.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) is created for employees possessing the required abilities, education, and employment background to enhance the economy of a particular province or territory and to settle permanently in Canada. Every province and territory has its unique immigration schemes aimed at particular categories, including students, entrepreneurs, skilled employees, or workers with specific skills.

