Canada has announced a 14-day work permit processing for medical doctors while waiting for permanent residence. Canada is making the path to permanent residence simpler for international medical doctors to support a stable health care system for Canadians.

There are 5 options to get permanent residence through Express Entry and regional, provincial and territorial programs, and a faster 14-day work permit processing for medical doctors nominated by a province or territory, so they can work while waiting for permanent residence. The foreign medical doctors can also include their family members in their application.

Express Entry category for medical doctors

Express Entry category for medical doctors is for those who have at least 1 year of full-time Canadian work experience as a medical doctor, in the last 3 years.

Almost 5,000 federal immigration spaces have been reserved through the Provincial Nominees Program to nominate medical doctors with job offers or letters of support to live and work in Canada permanently. Medical doctors nominated by a province or territory will also get a work permit processed in 14 days, so they can work while they wait for permanent residence.

To work as a medical doctor in Canada, you must first get your foreign credentials assessed and get licensed as a medical doctor in Canada through a provincial or territorial regulatory authority.

Credential recognition process

The foreign credential recognition process is to verify that the education, skills, and job experience obtained in another country are equivalent to the standards established for the profession or trade in the province or territory of work.

You will also need to obtain licensure or certification before you can work in the profession or use the designated title. This process takes time and can be costly. It is important to understand the process for your occupation and unique circumstances before arriving in Canada and to start the process as early as possible. To start the foreign credential recognition process, check if your occupation or trade is regulated and contact the regulatory body in the province or territory in which you intend to work.

The pathway to licensure in Canada for students, graduates from acceptable international medical schools, or internationally trained physicians, will vary for each person. The level of experience and the province or territory they want to practise in are two important factors.

The requirements for each province or territory are defined by that jurisdiction’s medical regulatory authority (MRA). Candidates must check the requirements outlined by the MRA of the jurisdiction where they want to practise. All practising physicians in Canada need to be able to communicate clearly with their patients in English or French.