The results of the latest Express Entry draw for the Provincial Nominee Program have been released. On February 3, 2026, IRCC, under the Express Entry system draw number 393, sent 423 invitations to select foreign nationals, with the lowest-ranked candidate receiving a CRS score of 749.

This means the rank required to be invited to apply will be 423 or above for the foreigners applying under the latest Express Entry draw for the Provincial Nominee Program.

The date and time of the latest round was February 3, 2026 at 13:21:40 UTC, while the Tie-breaking rule date was December 16, 2025 at 22:30:36 UTC.

The CRS cut-off score for the Provincial Nominee Program has improved by 3 points since the previous draw held on January 20, 2026.

If more than one candidate has the lowest score, the cut-off is based on the date and time they submitted their Express Entry profiles.

Canada’s Provincial Nominee Programs

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) allows foreigners to apply for Canadian Permanent Resident status, allowing them to live, work, and reside in a specific province or region. PRs are typically non-Canadian citizens, often from other countries or stateless persons.

Canada’s Provincial Nominee Programs enable provinces and territories to select permanent residents based on job offers, in-demand occupations, prior provincial experience, or business establishment means. Provinces and territories have distinct immigration streams for students, entrepreneurs, skilled workers, and semi-skilled workers, each aimed at boosting the local economy.

