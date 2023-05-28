Canada Immigration: What is express entry and how to apply with Indian work experience

Canada has been a popular immigration destination for many Indians. If you have work expirience, immigrating to Cananda can be relatively less taxing. If you have extensive job experience or training in a particular profession, you may be able to apply through Express Entry. Express Entry enables highly skilled employees to apply for numerous immigration programmes at the same time, resulting in quicker processing periods.

How Express Entry works

Express Entry is an online system that we use to manage immigration applications from skilled workers.

There are 3 immigration programs managed through Express Entry:

Canadian Experience Class

This option is for skilled workers who have Canadian work experience. This work experience must have been gained in the 3 years before you apply.

Federal Skilled Worker Program

This option is for skilled workers with foreign work experience. The candidate must meet criteria for education and other factors.

Federal Skilled Trades Program

This option is for skilled workers who are qualified in a skilled trade. The candidate must have a valid job offer or a certificate of qualification

If you’re eligible for one of the above programs, you can also apply through Express Entry for the Provincial Nominee Program. If you’re nominated, you’ll get extra points so you can be invited to apply quickly.

5 steps process for Express Entry

Check your eligibility

Check your score

Get your documents ready

Fill out your profile

Get an invitation and apply

Step 1: Find out if you’re eligible

There are 2 ways to find out if you’re eligible for a program that is part of Express Entry:

You can either answer a few questions to see if you meet the minimum requirements or read the detailed requirements for each program.

Step 2: Check your score

If you’re eligible for one or more of the Express Entry programs and submit your profile, you’ll be ranked in the Express Entry pool using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

The CRS is a points-based system we use to assess and score your profile and rank it in the Express Entry pool. To be invited, you need to have a score above the minimum points score for your round of invitations.

Step 3: Get your documents ready

If you decide to fill out a profile, you’ll need documents, such as language test results, to show you’re eligible for Express Entry. Some documents take a long time to get, so you should get them ready early.

Step 4: Fill out your profile

Your Express Entry profile is where you give us information about yourself. If you’re eligible, you will be accepted into the pool of candidates and given a CRS score.

Step 5: Get an invitation and apply

To apply invitations are sent to the candidates with the highest scores in the pool. Candidates are given 60 days to submit their application.

The processing of the most complete applications that have all supporting documents in completed in 6 months or less.