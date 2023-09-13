scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Want to bring parents to Canada? Here are the latest updates on the IRCC sponsorship application

The Super Visa is a popular option for Canadian citizens and permanent residents who want to bring their parents to Canada.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
Canada, immigration, Parents and Grandparents Program, super visa, When will open, how to apply, Who can sponsor, eligibility, fees, key dates
The Parents and Grandparents Program has recently received an upgrade from IRCC.

After obtaining Canadian citizenship, immigrants are eligible to sponsor their parents and grandparents into the country to live and work with them. Under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), one can sponsor their parents and grandparents to become permanent residents of Canada.

The Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) has recently received an upgrade from IRCC.

As part of its ongoing efforts to reunite families, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will accept up to 15,000 complete applications for sponsorship under the Parents and Grandparents Program this year. IRCC will start mailing invitations to apply to 24,200 interested potential sponsors between October 10 and 23, 2023. The fees for the PGP start from $1,080.

Also Read

One can sponsor their parents and grandparents to become permanent residents of Canada if:

  • They had submitted the interest to sponsor form in 2020
  • They are invited to apply for the 2023 intake

Those asked to apply as part of the 2023 intake will have to use the Permanent Residence Portal or the Representative Permanent Residence Portal, both of which allow electronic submission of applications.

If you are not invited this year but still want to visit your parents and grandparents in Canada, you can think about having them apply for a super visa, which is a multiple-entry visa good for up to 10 years.

Super visa holders now have the opportunity to extend their stay in Canada by up to 2 years at a time without leaving the country, allowing them to stay for a maximum of 5 years at a time. With these modifications, it will be simpler for Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit their parents and grandparents for longer stretches of time in the country.

The Super Visa is a popular option for Canadian citizens and permanent residents who want to bring their grandparents and parents to Canada. A super visa has specific requirements, one of which is having health insurance. To qualify, you must fulfill every requirement. The Super Visa is an excellent alternative for people seeking more assurance when sponsoring their parent or grandparent because there is no lottery involved and it is available throughout the year.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 07:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS