After obtaining Canadian citizenship, immigrants are eligible to sponsor their parents and grandparents into the country to live and work with them. Under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), one can sponsor their parents and grandparents to become permanent residents of Canada.

The Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) has recently received an upgrade from IRCC.

As part of its ongoing efforts to reunite families, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will accept up to 15,000 complete applications for sponsorship under the Parents and Grandparents Program this year. IRCC will start mailing invitations to apply to 24,200 interested potential sponsors between October 10 and 23, 2023. The fees for the PGP start from $1,080.

One can sponsor their parents and grandparents to become permanent residents of Canada if:

They had submitted the interest to sponsor form in 2020

They are invited to apply for the 2023 intake

Those asked to apply as part of the 2023 intake will have to use the Permanent Residence Portal or the Representative Permanent Residence Portal, both of which allow electronic submission of applications.

If you are not invited this year but still want to visit your parents and grandparents in Canada, you can think about having them apply for a super visa, which is a multiple-entry visa good for up to 10 years.

Super visa holders now have the opportunity to extend their stay in Canada by up to 2 years at a time without leaving the country, allowing them to stay for a maximum of 5 years at a time. With these modifications, it will be simpler for Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit their parents and grandparents for longer stretches of time in the country.

The Super Visa is a popular option for Canadian citizens and permanent residents who want to bring their grandparents and parents to Canada. A super visa has specific requirements, one of which is having health insurance. To qualify, you must fulfill every requirement. The Super Visa is an excellent alternative for people seeking more assurance when sponsoring their parent or grandparent because there is no lottery involved and it is available throughout the year.