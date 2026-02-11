The Canadian government is making it easier for skilled workers to get permanent residence (PR). They are now giving priority to people who have experience in certain in-demand jobs. Many of these jobs are not in healthcare, so if you’re looking for options outside hospitals and clinics, this guide is for you.

Top jobs to fast-track your Canadian permanent residence

While healthcare roles are often fast-tracked for PR, there are other occupations that can also help you qualify quickly. Many of these require little or no postsecondary education but still pay well. Here are six of the top jobs the Canadian government is prioritising.

Jobs in demand outside healthcare

Construction Estimators – Usually need 2 to 3 years of college. Median annual pay is around CAD 79,000, and top earners can make up to CAD 128,000.

– Usually need 2 to 3 years of college. Median annual pay is around CAD 79,000, and top earners can make up to CAD 128,000. Construction Millwrights and Industrial Mechanics – Typically require no postsecondary education or up to 1 year of college. Median pay is about CAD 77,000, with top salaries reaching CAD 108,000.

– Typically require no postsecondary education or up to 1 year of college. Median pay is about CAD 77,000, with top salaries reaching CAD 108,000. Electrical and Electronics Engineering Technologists and Technicians – Usually need 1 to 2 years of college. Median annual pay is CAD 74,000, and top earners can make up to CAD 115,000.

– Usually need 1 to 2 years of college. Median annual pay is CAD 74,000, and top earners can make up to CAD 115,000. Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Mechanics – Can work with no formal education or up to 2 years of college. Median pay is CAD 78,000, with top salaries around CAD 116,000.

– Can work with no formal education or up to 2 years of college. Median pay is CAD 78,000, with top salaries around CAD 116,000. Heavy-Duty Equipment Mechanics – Typically require no postsecondary education or up to 1 year of college. Median pay is CAD 77,000, while top earners can make CAD 114,000.

– Typically require no postsecondary education or up to 1 year of college. Median pay is CAD 77,000, while top earners can make CAD 114,000. Insurance Agents and Brokers – Usually need just 3 to 6 months of training. Median annual pay is around CAD 62,000, with top earners reaching CAD 107,000.

Some of these jobs require licensing in certain provinces, while others need licensing everywhere in Canada.

The 2026 strategic categories

As of early 2026, IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) has updated its selection process to focus on several high-priority areas. While healthcare continues to be important, the system is now putting extra emphasis on infrastructure and language skills as well.

Category Target Focus for 2026 Key Eligibility Rule French-Language 9% of total PR admissions NCLC Level 7 in all four abilities Skilled Trades Residential & Industrial Construction 6 months continuous experience in last 3 years STEM AI, Cybersecurity, Green Tech 6 months experience in targeted NOCs Education Early Childhood & K-12 Support Focus on teacher shortages in rural areas Healthcare Retention of In-Canada Physicians Specialized NOCs for doctors and social workers

What counts as eligible work experience?

Not every job title automatically qualifies for PR. Canada uses the National Occupation Classification (NOC) system to check if your experience matches what is needed. To qualify, you must have actually performed all the main duties listed in your NOC code and most of the secondary duties.

How work experience helps you get PR

Having experience in a priority occupation can give you a boost in Canada’s Express Entry system. Here’s how it works:

Express Entry Programs – You must be eligible for one of these: Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Worker Program, or Federal Skilled Trades Program.

Category-Based Draws – Priority occupations are selected in special draws where the CRS score needed is lower than usual.

Minimum Work Experience – You need at least six months of full-time continuous work experience in a single priority occupation within the last three years.

Active Profile – You must have an active profile in the Express Entry pool when the government conducts the category-based draw.

If you are invited to apply (ITA), you have 60 days to submit your complete PR application. If you are already in Canada with a valid work permit, you can apply for a Bridging Open Work Permit (BOWP) after receiving the acknowledgment of receipt.

To apply for Express Entry, you’ll also need to provide recent language test results from an approved provider (taken within the last two years). If you have education from outside Canada, you must get an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) to have it count toward your eligibility and CRS score.