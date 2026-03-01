Canada has updated the rules related to open work permits for applicants under the temporary resident to permanent resident pathway.

The updated rules now clearly set the ground for any ‘Refusal’ made by the officer. When officers are not satisfied that the eligibility requirements of this public policy have been met, they need to clearly document their reasons in the refusal note.

Further, the rules have been updated by correcting the requirements for family members who are applying before entering Canada. It has been clarified that the requirement to hold temporary resident status at the time of submission does not apply to family members who are outside Canada.

Canada has a public policy for open work permits under the Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident (TR to PR) pathway, allowing eligible applicants and their families to continue living and working in Canada while awaiting permanent residence approval.

The policy allows applicants to apply for an open work permit until December 31, 2026, avoiding renewals and supporting family reunification. The policy extends eligibility to essential workers, international graduates, and French-speaking applicants under the TR to PR pathway Canada 2025. The extension retroactively applies to pending PR applications submitted in 2021, ensuring eligible candidates can maintain temporary resident status and continue employment.

The temporary resident to permanent resident pathway is a limited-time pathway to permanent residence. It is for certain temporary residents who are currently working in Canada and their families. You may be eligible for permanent residence if you have work experience in Canada in an essential occupation or the health or health services field or you recently graduated from a Canadian post-secondary institution.

Canada’s new public policy allows longer open work permits to avoid renewals and expands eligibility criteria to include eligible family members abroad. The deadline for applying for an open work permit has been extended until December 31, 2026. This move aims to expedite family reunification.