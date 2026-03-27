Canada has made the Super Visa requirements and eligibility conditions more flexible for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Starting March 31, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will change how it calculates family income for super visa eligibility. The aim is to make the program more equitable and accessible to more families while ensuring parents and grandparents are financially supported during their stay in Canada.

Essentially, starting March 31, 2026, the host’s income requirements will change by extending the income assessment period from one year to two years and allowing the visiting parent or grandparent to supplement the host’s income.

The super visa is a multiple-entry visitor visa that allows parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit their family in Canada for longer periods.

Parents and grandparents can visit their children or grandchildren, if they’re a permanent resident or a Canadian citizen, for 5 years at a time with a super visa. It provides multiple entries for a period of up to 10 years.

An applicant’s host, that is, their child or grandchild in Canada, must provide proof that they meet the income requirements to support their family members while they’re here.

Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents are still eligible for Canada’s Super Visa; however, the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) remains closed in 2026.

The new super visa rules will provide hosts with two alternative ways to meet the income requirement:

Extending the income assessment period

Hosts and their co-signer (if applicable) may meet or exceed the income requirement in either one of the two taxation years preceding the time of application. Previously, IRCC assessed only the year before.

Adding parents’ income

If the hosts and their co-signer (if applicable) meet the required minimum percentage of income, the income of the visiting parents and grandparents can be added to cover the remaining amount.

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Processing of applications

As of March 31, 2026, all applications already in processing, or submitted on or after that date, will be assessed against the new income requirements. Currently, the processing times for the parents and grandparents Super visa, for someone applying from India, is 202 days.

Under these updated criteria, families who were previously eligible will continue to qualify. Those who wish to benefit from one of the alternative means must submit the necessary documents proving they meet the income requirement for their family size.

Minimum income requirements for the host (in Canadian dollars)

Number of family members: 1

Minimum income the host needs: $30,526

Number of family members: 2

Minimum income the host needs: $38,002

Number of family members: 3

Minimum income the host needs: $46,720

Number of family members: 4

Minimum income the host needs: $56,724

Number of family members: 5

Minimum income the host needs: $64,336