scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

India Vs US Market: Can one buy fractional shares on stock exchanges?

Indian investors cannot own a portion of highly-priced stocks by investing a smaller amount.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
Indian investors, most expensive shares, companies, fractional shares, stock exchanges, US Market,
The laws in the US stock market are different and allow investors to own a stock in fractions.

Buying high-priced shares of Indian companies may not be feasible for all investors. MRF, Page Industries, Honeywell Automation, 3M India, and Shree Cements are some Indian companies having one share priced between Rs 25000 and Rs 1.10 lakh. Owing a fraction of the stock is not possible in India and, therefore, Indian investors cannot own a portion of highly-priced stocks by investing a smaller amount. As an Indian investor, one needs to pay the full price to own the stock.

The laws in the US stock market are different and allow investors to own a stock in fractions. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allows for the ownership of fractions of equities through Fractional Ownership.

Fractional investment is what makes it possible for investors to own some of the most expensive global stocks.

Also Read

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) stock price is around 5.5 lakh dollars which is almost Rs 4.56 crore! Similarly, to own one Apple share, you must pay more than Rs 15000. However, as fractional investing is allowed in the US, purchasing US stocks remains more economical than purchasing shares on Indian stock exchanges.

By purchasing equities through fractional ownership, you will also benefit from dollar cost averaging (DCA), similar to how a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) works in mutual funds. DCA is a method of investing a fixed sum at regular intervals in order to buy more shares (or a larger fraction of a share) when prices are low than when prices are high.

Fractional ownership allows you to own a portion of a stock that you might not be able to afford otherwise. The term fractional investing describes stock ownership of less than one complete share. Therefore, even at a stock price of, say, $5,000, one might theoretically buy 0.1 shares for only $500.
So, you may buy a chunk of Tesla stock for Rs 5000 per month or fractions of Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and a few others for Rs 50,000 per month. In this way, you can begin constructing a long-term portfolio of US companies within your budget.

Fractional Investing may be used to hedge the portfolio with overseas diversification if you have a limited budget and wish to diversify across US stocks. You can start an international stock portfolio with a $1,000 investment in fractional shares of leading US businesses.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 14:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS