For the first time, the UK online passport fee will rise above £100. Under the new proposals, the cost of a British passport will increase by 8% for both adults and children, whether applying from within the UK or outside, and for both paper and online modes. Passport prices had already increased by 7% in 2024 and 9% in 2023.

The UK government is introducing a hike in passport fees for applications received from 8 April 2026, subject to Parliament’s approval. The UK online passport fee will rise from £94.50 to £102 for adults and from £61.50 to £66.50 for children when a standard online application is made from within the UK.

The fee for a standard online application when applying from overseas for a UK passport will rise from £108 to £116.50 for adults and £70 to £75.50 for children. The overseas standard paper applications will increase from £120.50 to £130 for adults and £82.50 to £89 for children.

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The postal applications will increase from £107 to £115.50 for adults and £74 to £80 for children. The fee for a premium service (1-day) application made from within the UK will rise from £222 to £239.50.

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UK Passport Application

You can apply online for a UK passport or to renew, replace, or update your passport and pay for it online. If your passport is burgundy or has ‘European Union’ on the cover, you can continue to use it until it expires. You can get help with your online application at a Post Office where the staff can take your digital photo and help you fill in the application online at an extra cost.

You can also pick up a paper passport application form from your local Post Office and apply by post. It takes longer to apply by post than online. It’s £12.50 cheaper to apply for a passport online than by post. In 2025, where no further information was required, 99.7% of standard applications from the UK were processed within 3 weeks.

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fee is also set to rise from £16 to £20, an increase of 25% from 8 April 2026.

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