In a decision that will have far-reaching consequences for both Indian and international students, the UK government has announced a crackdown on rip-off university degrees and asked for strict controls on underperforming courses.

The Department of Education of the UK government will impose strict regulations on underperforming courses and fake university degrees, targeting high dropout rates and poor employment prospects in university courses.

Students and taxpayers will be better protected against rip-off degree courses that have high drop-out rates, don’t lead to good jobs, and leave young people with poor pay and high debts, says the UK government officials.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, says, “The UK is home to some of the best universities in the world and studying for a degree can be immensely rewarding. But too many young people are being sold a false dream and end up doing a poor-quality course at the taxpayers’ expense that doesn’t offer the prospect of a decent job at the end of it. That is why we are taking action to crack down on rip-off university courses, while boosting skills training and apprenticeships provision.”

The Office for Students (OfS) will be tasked with limiting the number of students that institutions can accept onto programs that aren’t giving students what they need to succeed.

The United Kingdom offers some of the world’s best universities, but a minority of the courses available leave students in debt, with low salaries, and with few career opportunities.

According to data from the Office for Students, approximately three out of every ten graduates do not pursue highly skilled professions or additional education 15 months after graduation. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, one in every five graduates would be better off financially if they had not gone to university.