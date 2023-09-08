scorecardresearch
Australia ends pandemic event visa impacting post-study work rights of students

It is an employer’s responsibility to ensure their workers hold a visa with work rights.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
A Pandemic Event Visa is a temporary visa that lets you stay in Australia to work if you are employed.

Post-study work rights for the students and workers in Australia are set to change. The Australian government has announced the phase-out of the Pandemic Event Visa, a temporary visa that lets you stay in Australia to work if you are employed or have an offer of employment in any sector of the economy.

From 2 September 2023, the COVID-19 Pandemic event visa will only be available to people who currently hold a COVID-19 Pandemic event visa. All other visa holders will be ineligible for the COVID-19 Pandemic event visa from 2 September 2023. A Visa Application Charge of $405 AUD will also be introduced.

Anyone with a valid Pandemic Event visa will remain lawful until their current visa expires. People who currently hold a Pandemic Event visa and seek to apply for a different visa will need to meet the criteria for that visa. Those without any options for other visa applications are expected to depart Australia when their visa expires.

If you hold a COVID-19 Pandemic event visa, you may be eligible for a subsequent visa for up to 6 months on or after 2 September 2023. This will apply until the visa to all applications on 1 February 2024 closes.

Visa applications made on or after 2 September 2023, will receive a visa stay period of up to 6 months if granted. This will give you time to consider your options. You may apply for other visas if eligible or make arrangements to depart Australia before your visa expires.

If you hold a COVID-19 Pandemic event visa, your employer should check what your plans are. This includes whether you must apply for another visa to remain lawful in Australia or make arrangements to return home.

It is an employer’s responsibility to ensure their workers hold a visa with work rights or they risk significant penalties.

If you apply on or after 2 September 2023, at the time of application you must:

  • have evidence of your employment or an offer of employment and
  • hold a COVID-19 Pandemic event visa that expires in 28 days or less or
  • have held a COVID-19 Pandemic event visa that expired less than 28 days ago.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 17:07 IST

