Are the US financial markets closed on Good Friday?

The US stock market holiday list shows that the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed on April 7 on account of Good Friday. This means that once the market shuts on April 6, it won’t reopen until April 10, the following Monday. Every year Good Friday precedes Easter Sunday and markets are closed for trading on that day even though it’s not a federal holiday.

The currency and commodities markets, as well as the US bond market, will be closed on Good Friday. In addition to being closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday, the bond market also closes early on Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m. Eastern in observance of Maundy Thursday.

However, Good Friday is not a federal holiday in the United States, so you may anticipate that most commercial banks, post offices, and government offices will remain open on that day. However, some commercial banks might have altered their operating hours.

In 2023, Nasdaq will observe ten U.S. stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays. The US market now has a three-day extended weekend after not having a holiday in March. The next US stock market holiday is on May 29, Memorial Day, on which the market will be closed.

Even though the stock market is closed on Good Friday, the March jobs report will be made public on Friday morning. Investors are eagerly expecting the data because the strength of the labour market has been a sticking point in the Federal Reserve’s attempts to reduce inflation.

A list of stock market holidays can be used by investors and traders to determine whether the market is open, closed, or will open tomorrow. By looking at the Nasdaq and NYSE trading hours, one can learn about the US stock market’s hours.

Both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open for normal trading from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.