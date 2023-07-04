The US stock market and bond markets will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in commemoration of the Fourth of July holiday.

The US financial markets closed early on Monday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchanges closed at 1 p.m. ET on Monday and will be closed again on Tuesday due to the federal holiday. The US bond market likewise closed at 2 p.m. Eastern on Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday.

Independence Day has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1870, but festivities of the event date back to the 18th century. July 4th has been commemorated as the birth of American independence since 1776.

Ten US stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays will be observed by Nasdaq in 2023. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving (with early closing at 1 p.m. EST on the following day, popularly referred to as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are all stock market holidays in the United States.

US Stock Market Holiday List 2023

New Year’s Day January 2, 2023

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 16, 2023

Presidents Day February 20, 2023

Good Friday, April 7, 2023

Memorial Day May 29, 2023

Juneteenth Holiday June 19, 2023

Early Close July 3, 2023, 1:00 p.m.

Independence Day July 4, 2023

Labor Day September 4, 2023

Thanksgiving Day November 23, 2023

Early Close November 24, 2023, 1:00 p.m.

Christmas Day December 25, 2023

Both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open for normal trading from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

The United States observes some holidays as federal holidays, which means that all non-essential federal government offices, including federal banks and post offices, will be closed. For example, Independence Day is also a bank holiday, according to the United States Federal Reserve, so commercial banks and other financial institutions most likely closed or operate on reduced hours.