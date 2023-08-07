E-Commerce behemoth Amazon.com Inc has exceeded Wall Street’s expectations in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 with an impressive 11% year-on-year rise in earnings, propelling a surge in market share and value before the first weekend of August. Consequently, Twitter influencer conversations around Amazon saw a dramatic increase, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, says,”Advertising revenue was one of the most discussed topics among the Twitter influencers, as it recorded an impressive growth of 22% in Q2. Other discussed key topics were Cloud, AI, Retail, and e-Commerce. Influencers predict e-Commerce business will keep growing with more affordable and efficient cloud computing.”

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform

Ryan Henderson, Investor at Arch Capital:

“$AMZN Impressive growth from Amazon’s advertising business. $41 billion in LTM revenue, growing 22% YoY. That’s more advertising revenue than Google added in the last year.”Tanay Jaipuria, Partner at Wing Ventures:

“Amazon’s ads business is now at a $42.5B run rate still growing 20+% per year. It’s a bigger business than each of YouTube and Netflix” Tom Craig, Global Supply Chain/Logistics Consultant & Advisor:

“Amazon’s $AMZN shares up over 7% on cloud, consumer sales lift. It will be interesting to see how #retail competitors #ecommerce do.”Rahul Sharma, Managing Director, Neev Capital

“Folks always want to talk about AWS all the time. But in Q2 alone, US retail grew sales by $8 billion on huge base of $74 billion. $AMZN has clearly adjusted to post Covid boom & growing fast again. Just an incredible brand. $TGT $WMT”Beth Kindig, Lead Analyst at I/O Fund:

“Online commerce is driving significant growth in the cross-border e-commerce market: growth is projected at a 25.5% CAGR to surpass $5.5T by 2030.”