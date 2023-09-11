All eyes will be on the stock price of Apple, the world’s largest market capitalization firm, as the Apple iPhone 15 launch event draws near. Every time there’s a new iPhone model released, the focus of investors is on Apple’s stock price. This time, the attention is much more as the recent news emerging from China has eroded a large chunk of Apple’s market cap. ” Apple’s iPhone 15 event on Tuesday will boost stock prices for shareholders but it will not be enough to recover its stock market valuation which fell by more than 6%, or almost $200bn (£160bn), in two days last week,” says Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations.

Stock prices fell after reports that Chinese government workers have been banned from using iPhones.

The deVere Group CEO continues: “This is not because of the issue of Beijing reportedly banning government workers from using iPhones. The impact of this move has been greatly exaggerated. The drop in stock price comes at the same time as the release of an important rival phone in China, the Huawei Mate 60.

“It also comes at a time when Apple has had three consecutive quarters of declining sales due to the macroeconomic climate in the market with major headwinds for consumption across the board. These should be the main reasons stock prices fell last week, not the knee-jerk reaction to a ban that affects only around 500,000 government employees’ phones,” adds Green.

Tuesday’s ‘Wonderlust’ iPhone demonstration from Apple is anticipated to reveal new hardware, including the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch versions. Apple’s iPhone events frequently cause a lot of excitement and publicity, which boosts sales. In turn, this will temporarily increase stock prices for shareholders. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max next week.

Any dip in stock price could be used by savvy investors as a buying opportunity. “For me personally, Apple remains a ‘buy’. We don’t expect the iPhone 15 event on Tuesday to rock the world for Apple shareholders, but global investors will not be ruling the company out – if anything they’ll be using the volatility as an opportunity,” says Green.

Reportedly, JPMorgan has trimmed Apple’s share price target ahead of the iPhone 15 launch.