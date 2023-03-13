After SVB, First Republic Bank stock price tanks over 70%

Stock price of First Republic Bank tumbles nearly 73% as pressure mounts on US regional banks. It appears that the positive impact of US regulators’ overnight support actions in the banking system faded quickly on Monday morning, with stocks signalling that the fallout from the incident is far from over. First Republic Bank (FRC) share price closed 14% lower on Friday last week and is trading around $22, down by over 73% in the opening hours of trading session on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has lost more than 51% and Western Alliance Bancorp sank 80% in the opening hours of trades.

It was earlier reported that there are several regional banks sitting on losses and are looking vulnerable. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) closed down last week after incurring huge losses in its balance sheet.

On March 12, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, reported that it has further enhanced and diversified its financial position through access to additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As per the company’s statement, the Federal Reserve’s increased borrowing capacity, continued access to funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank, and ability to access additional financing through JPMorgan Chase & Co. broadens, diversifies, and strengthens First Republic’s existing liquidity profile.

The total amount of available, unused liquidity to fund operations has now surpassed $70 billion. This does not include any additional liquidity that First Republic may be eligible for under the Federal Reserve’s new Bank Term Funding Program, as announced by the bank.

Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman and Mike Roffler, CEO and President of First Republic Bank said, “First Republic’s capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for well-capitalized banks. As we have done since 1985, we operate with an emphasis on safety and stability at all times, while maintaining a well-diversified deposit base. First Republic continues to fund loans, process transactions and fully serve the needs of clients by delivering exceptional service.”