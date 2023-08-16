Latest Update on Northern – Pures situation: International students continue to choose to study in Canada because it gives them the opportunity to pursue their academic interests while still working and earning money. Canada also provides a warm and accepting environment that encourages cross-cultural dialogue and personal development. However, a recent event has alarmed the International student community and their parents.

Northern College, a prestigious Ontario college canceled admission offers to a group of 504 international candidates, including those from India. These students were accepted by Northern College in Timmins, northern Ontario, to study at Pures College, a private institution affiliated with Northern College. The abrupt denial of admission put these students’ plans and finances into disarray, with up to $16,000 in tuition fees paid, flights booked, and accommodations secured for the next autumn semester in Canada.

The students were scheduled to begin classes at Pures College of Technology in Scarborough, Ontario, which is part of a public-private collaboration with Northern College.

Northern College has partnered with Pures College of Technology to provide high-quality education and exceptional services to international students in Toronto. Students enrolled in Northern College programs at the Pures Toronto site earn full credit and a Northern College diploma upon completion of their graduation requirements.

Other reports suggest that Northern College made the decision because “too many visa applications” were accepted, causing courses to be oversubscribed. Northern College had likely exceeded the maximum limit through its partnership with Pures College of Technology. Oversubscription might have occurred because Canada’s immigration department approved more study permits than expected.

Latest Update on Northern College – Pures situation

Meanwhile, Northern College has tweeted that they are working on solutions to help students by offering spots to applicants on other campuses and also looking to defer students to another semester or even helping students be placed to study with other institutions.

Those applicants who will not be studying at Northern College deserve a refund and will be processed on FastTrack and those who have applied and not studying at Northern will be getting a complete refund of tuition and fees.

There has been an update regarding the current Northern- Pures situation. Northern College tweeted recently that they have partnered with Centennial College to prepare enrollment options for affected students for the 2023-24 academic year. Students who choose to participate will do so at no additional cost to them.

In a tweet dated August 15, Northern College stated that over the weekend, BorderPass, the legal immigration/technology firm that we have engaged, communicated with the 503 affected students. To date, 335 students have expressed interest in studying at Centennial College. Of those, 250 have completed their application for assessment and nearly all of those have housing arranged in Canada. The goal is to place as many affected students as possible for the upcoming academic year. There will be no additional application costs to students who choose to participate in this offer.