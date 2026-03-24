Germany is one of the most favoured study-abroad destinations for international students, particularly for those seeking Bachelor’s degrees. Germany ranks as the most popular non-English-speaking country for higher education, with an estimated 405,000 international students, including over 50,000 from India, making them the largest group in German universities.

To study in Germany, you need a visa and a residence permit based on your origin and duration of stay. But, if you are a student from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United States, and certain other countries, then you do not require a visa, provided you do not work after your studies. EU or EEA students need only a valid ID card or passport.

Students from all other countries need a visa to study in Germany, which you can apply for at the German embassy or consulate in your country. The student visas can be converted into a residence permit for studying after you reach Germany, but tourist visas cannot be converted into student visas later.

International students in Germany are permitted to work 140 full days or 280 half days annually while studying. Upon graduation, they can obtain an 18-month job-seeking visa to facilitate their employment search and career development.

But wait. Whether you can start studying in Germany right away depends on whether your school-leaving certificate is recognized and meets the standards for higher education admission in Germany. To study in Germany, make sure your school-leaving certificate is recognized, and you are eligible for subject-related or general admissions.

One of the most striking features of the German education system is that every university in Germany is autonomous. This means that each university or the study programme has its own set of admission requirements. It is, therefore, better for students to get specifics of the program they are interested in, to determine the exact entrance criteria, from their choice of university.

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Mahapavit Anand Singh, Founder of GoStudyFree shares a tip: Always prioritize selecting a course before choosing a university, as the course has a greater impact on your future than the university’s reputation. In Germany, universities assess applicants based on academic fit and subject relevance rather than reputation, while the job market emphasizes skills, specialization, internships, and proficiency in the German language over the university attended.

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Bachelor’s degree in Germany

The duration of a Bachelor’s degree in Germany ranges from three to four years, depending on the subject. Germany provides bachelor’s degrees in science, engineering, humanities and social sciences, business, arts, and medicine, among other subjects. The courses begin either in the winter or summer semesters, depending on the university.

Germany offers education in German as well as in English. There are approximately 300 courses available in English and around 2000 courses in German. Depending on the eligibility criteria for the bachelor’s programme, the language requirements vary.

Proof of Financial Resources

To obtain a visa to Germany, applicants must provide proof of financial resources, ensuring they can afford living and studying costs. Currently, you must prove that you have 992 euros per month (11,904 euros at their disposal for one year) at your disposal. Financial resources can be proven through parental income, blocked account funds, bank guarantees, or receipt of a recognized scholarship.

There are several scholarship opportunities for overseas students as well. Germany and private universities provide various funding opportunities, such as DAAD scholarships, university-specific grants, and state scholarships, which aid in covering tuition and living costs. Additionally, some universities offer a tuition deferral option, allowing payment to be made after students begin earning from full-time employment in Germany.

Public universities in Germany are mostly tuition-free, requiring only a semester fee between €250 and €1,500 that includes benefits such as free public transportation. In contrast, private universities levy fees ranging from €9,000 to €20,000 annually for Bachelor’s and Master’s programs.