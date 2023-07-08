By Saurabh Arora

Commencing their higher education is a journey that students are thrilled to embark on and maybe a tad nervous. The thought of moving to a new city or country, miles away from your hometown, family, and friends, and entering a new phase of life often entails mixed emotions of excitement, joy, melancholy, and jitters.

But, to get rid of the jitters, all you need to do is be well-prepared and do your research before setting off to begin your new life. And a major part of being prepared lies in sorting out your accommodation well in advance. After all, it is going to be your home away from home for the duration of your study.

However, students moving abroad or even just out of their hometowns often face a hassle in finding accommodation best suited to their requirements. Amid the housing crisis and the ever-evolving world of student accommodation and education, finding the right housing can alleviate a major burden and ensure a pleasant journey. That said, here are some expert tips for finding the perfect accommodation.

Set a budget

Budgeting your expenses and setting aside a reasonable budget for your accommodation can work wonders and ensure your journey is seamless. For this, it’s essential to be thorough with your research, network with the alums of the university you have enrolled in, speak to student councils at the university, etc., to gain an understanding of the finances required for housing.

Apart from the aforementioned, it’s also helpful to approach credible student housing platforms that help you navigate the housing situation and find accommodation that suits your needs. And considering that such platforms even have AI-enabled assistants to provide you with numerous options, it’s undoubtedly one of the best ways to go about finding accommodation.

Decide the kind of accommodation you prefer

Once you have finalised your budget, choose which accommodation you prefer. Analysing and choosing the kind of dwelling you require will save you a lot of hassle later. There is an abundance of choices when it comes to student housing, including PBSAs (Purpose built Student Accommodations), private apartments, shared houses, etc. While most universities come with accommodation, these often get filled quickly or don’t suit the requirements of some students. At such a juncture, it’s best to turn to student housing platforms that can guide you in finding suitable accommodation. But remember to assess your priorities and weigh the pros and cons of each option before making a decision.

Find out what’s included in the rent

Beyond the base rent, it is crucial to understand what additional amenities or services are included. Some accommodations provide utilities such as electricity, water, and internet as part of the rent, while others require separate payments. Explore whether furnishings, kitchen appliances, laundry facilities, or maintenance services are provided. Clarifying these details will help you assess the actual cost of living in a particular accommodation and avoid unexpected expenses.

Be thorough with the contract details

Before committing and signing the contract for any accommodation, be thorough with every aspect of the document and understand the terms and conditions outlined. Take time to read every clause, paying attention to the duration of the lease, rent payment dates, penalties for late payments, and procedures for ending the contract prematurely. Note any restrictions on pets, guests, or noise and any obligations regarding maintenance or repairs. Be aware of the notice period required for moving out and whether there are any provisions for lease renewal. If in doubt or unsure about any clause, seek clarification from the landlord or a legal professional. Being diligent with contract details will help you avoid misunderstandings and ensure a smooth living experience.

Summing up

Finding the perfect accommodation as a student requires careful consideration and attention to detail. For a seamless, hassle-free journey, student housing platforms are the ideal solution. They offer a wide variety of services and end-to-end guidance and assistance, creating a pleasant experience. Especially in this fast-paced and competitive academic world, utilizing student housing platforms proves to be an advantageous choice.

(Author is CEO & Founder, University Living)