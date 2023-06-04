By Saurabh Goel

Between June and September is when bright, young minds fly to other countries to pursue their career. These students are very excited to study abroad in their dream colleges and universities leaving their friends and family here. These students have done detailed research about the best universities, colleges to study, courses, fees, and even their placements.

However, it is seen that they are not through with the student accommodation till the last minute. Not getting the proper student accommodation can be stressful in a foreign country as this takes a toll on studies, social life, and internships. Also, booking student housing last minute could be heavy on the pocket. But, if the stay is booked well in advance, students and their families are a bit relaxed. Here’s a list of things to look for when choosing student housing to guarantee you find the right fit.

1. Type of off-campus accommodation

Finding the perfect off-campus accommodation can be a daunting task for students, considering the multitude of options available. It’s important to weigh the costs and benefits of each option to make an informed decision. In the UK, the average monthly student accommodation cost is approximately GBP 500 or even higher, making it essential to carefully consider your choices. When it comes to off-campus housing, students typically have three main options to choose from

Studios: Studio apartments may be the ideal option for you if privacy is a high need. Studios will have a multi-purpose living area that may be used for single or dual occupancy, an attached bathroom and a kitchen.

Ensuites: An ensuite is ideal for students who like their solitude but still love socializing. It includes a private sleeping area with an adjoining private toilet. Residents share the kitchen and living area.

Non–ensuites: A non-ensuite is a low-cost alternative for students, featuring a bedroom that can be single or dual occupancy. Residents will share the bathroom, kitchen and living areas.

2. Value for Money

The first step is to evaluate the rent and whether it justifies all of the following concerns. You should also take into consideration the expected cost of living in the location where your student housing will be located before moving overseas. Once you have calculated the monthly budget, you should determine a minimum and maximum rental budget restriction. If you find accommodation that ticks off all the requirements, then just go for it even though it has over boarded your rental budget a bit. Because at the end of the day, you will want to return home to a comfy house after a hard day at work and relax.

3. Getting to the campus

When selecting off-campus student housing, the location of the accommodation plays a crucial role. The average monthly transportation cost in the UK is approximately £140. Therefore, it is essential to choose student housing that is conveniently situated near your university. This proximity allows you to arrive on time for your lessons while also reducing commute expenses. If feasible, consider using public transit to and from the institution to get a better idea of how long it will take.

4. Area

When you are finalising the accommodation, you should also consider the area and availability of daily necessities in the vicinity. You should look for the availability of grocery stores, vegetable vendors, good local restaurants, ATM, and good connectivity of public transport in the neighbourhood. You should also consider the safety and crime rate of the area you are staying in and the neighbourhood as well.

5. Read the Contract

Sign a contract and choose a reputable letting agency or individual landlord. Handshake deals, short-term arrangements, or sleeping in a friend’s spare room for a few months may appear to be viable options. However, neither side is protected or liable for the rent, deposit repayments, or other issues. A reputable landlord/letting agent will need identification, financial papers, guarantors, and a clear contract agreement. They should also put your deposit in a tenancy deposit protection (TDP) plan managed by a third party. Read the lease agreement carefully and take note of data such as the lease period, move in and out dates, utilities included, and any additional expenses specified. Take notice of the lease breaking cost and the sublet conditions if you need to relocate.

6. Facilities

Some student housing facilities just give basic utilities, but others will include a few extras in exchange for a somewhat higher monthly fee. It all depends on how important each of them is right now. However, we believe that good food, enough ventilation, a clean lavatory and air conditioning (if your destination has exceptionally hot summers) are vital. Check for the insulation in the house as they significantly reduce your heating costs. A well-insulated home will have double-glazed windows, tight doors, a sound-proofing system, and no draughts entering through the windows.

The rising number of people migrating for educational purposes has led to the emergence of Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA). PBSAs offer numerous benefits such as safety, inclusive amenities, proximity, and a vibrant social environment, making it an ideal choice for students seeking a hassle-free college experience.

(Author is Founder & CEO, Amber)