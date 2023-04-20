The Big Risk! 50% of the Nasdaq 100 market cap is represented by just 8 companies

Nasdaq 100 is a tech-heavy index with technology companies constituting nearly 37% of the gauge. The total market capitalization of the Nasdaq 100 is over $26 billion but the most striking feature of the index is that it is a highly concentrated index. Despite the fact that the Nasdaq 100 comprises hundreds of listed companies, almost 51.17% of the total market capitalization is concentrated in the top eight corporations – Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Google, Nvidia, Meta and Alphabet (Includes Class A and C shares of Google). Data as of March 31, 2023.

The top two companies by market capitalization in Nasdaq are Microsoft and Apple with a weightage of 12.57% and 12.34% respectively. This means, 25% of the Nasdaq 100 value is linked to the performance of these two blue-chip stocks.

Also Read – US Stock Market: How high will the federal funds rate go?

The Nasdaq 100 went into a tailspin in 2022, when almost all of the index stocks crashed, with some losing up to 80% of their value. 2023 began on a different note, as the tech-heavy index is now comfortably in the bull market territory after gaining 20% this year. Stock prices of NVIDIA and Meta, the parent company of Facebook have clocked over 80% YTD but nearly 25 stocks are still languishing in the negative zone.

Also Read – US Big Tech: Is it the best time to take profits off the table?

The popular FAANG stocks are the bellwether companies of the Nasdaq 100. FAANG stocks constitute Facebook (Meta), Amazon, Apple, Nvidia and Google (Alphabet ) and have remained investors’ favourite stock picks for many years now.

The last bull market in Nasdaq 100 was witnessed from April 2020 to February 2022, when the index delivered a total return of 134.2%, or a 46.2% annualised return. 2023 has begun on a good note for Nasdaq-listed stocks, however, investors must exercise caution in light of the bull market in technology companies. A decline in tech stocks is possible in the near future as a result of sticky inflation, rising core inflation, and rising yields.