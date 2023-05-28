5 steps to choose the best international colleges for study abroad

By Rohit Sethi

The entire process of choosing a university or college abroad can be tiresome, exciting and confusing. To begin with, it might look tiresome but if done well, it can lead you to an assuring result. Therefore, it is crucial for students to choose the best international institution and make the investment worthwhile. Many institutions offer a wide variety of courses, making the decision-making process difficult.

We have outlined five crucial factors to consider while choosing the ideal location for higher education to make the process smoother.

Select your course first

Before you decide on your university or college, it’s important to decide on your subject or course of study. You might come across schools that offer unique interdisciplinary Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees or specialisations that you hadn’t considered. One should research job opportunities, the field’s scope, and salaries before choosing a college for their intended study. When choosing a course and institution in another country, it’s also crucial to consider the admissions process, application start and end dates, campus life, extracurricular activities, housing choices, etc.

Check the university rankings

One should search for the university rankings, the one you have shortlisted for your study abroad options. There are numerous organisations that have developed a variety of ranking systems, each of which uses a different metric to produce a list of the best universities. The primary ranking systems are data-driven hierarchies that show how prominent universities throughout the world compete, regardless of whether they assess academic and educational performance, the teaching environment, placements etc.

Budget consideration

The most crucial consideration for studying abroad is your finances because studying abroad is an expensive undertaking, especially for Indian students. The cost of tuition, the requirements for the courses, and the college should all be addressed. Many official websites include a thorough breakdown of the tuition costs for each programme. As per the budget, you can further plan to finance your degree.

Placement and job records

Students can find out about their options for attending college by thoroughly researching college placements and employment. Most countries provide work permit to students post-completion of their courses anywhere between 6 months to 4 years. During this period, a campus with a good record of alumni network or corporate relations is always an added advantage.

Network, Network, Network

If you are hesitant to enrol in study programmes at colleges that appear to satisfy your other needs but in reality don’t, you should consider what other international students in a comparable scenario have gone through in the past. You might meet others who have had common cultural surprises, misunderstandings, and difficulties or who can provide you with very specific pointers and guidance.

Summing up

Make a list of colleges you believe are a good fit for you based on your needs, priorities, and interests. Then, using the information you gathered, decide which school, college, university is best for you. For international students, the journey is loaded with experiences, therefore, picking a study location is crucial. Researching the country and university before submitting the application is absolutely vital because the environment, culture, diversity, food, and surroundings all have an impact on the decision to study abroad.

Historically, some countries are already famous and trusted for certain disciplines. For example, Germany for engineering, research, and management, the UK for business, accountancy, and management, and France for fashion and hotel management. Finalising a course for study abroad can be a daunting task but yet an immerse activity that can help you decide the course best suitable to you and your future aspirations.

(Author is Director , ESS Global)